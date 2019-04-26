The perfect stay in the heart of Kuala Lumpur

There’s a certain prestige associated with the Sheraton Imperial Kuala Lumpur.

It is, after all, a five-star hotel located on Jalan Sultan Ismail, a thoroughfare that snakes through the bustling shopping district of Bukit Bintang. It also happens to be less than 10 minutes from the Kuala Lumpur City Centre, thanks to the Tuaku Medan monorail in front of the hotel.

But you’ll find there’s a lot more to the grand dame of KL — fresh from a multi-million dollar facelift — than prestige alone.

Regardless of what kind of traveller you are, the Sheraton Imperial Kuala Lumpur promises to be the perfect place for you.

The businessman



The Biz@Sheraton package gives corporate travellers complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi, two complimentary items of laundry per day, and breakfast for up to two guests. PHOTO: SHERATON IMPERIAL KUALA LUMPUR/GABRIEL ULUNG W



The Sheraton Imperial Kuala Lumpur is one of the most suitable hotels for corporate travellers. As mentioned earlier, its proximity to the Kuala Lumpur City Centre makes it incredibly convenient for corporate guests.

But why bother travelling when the Sheraton Imperial Kuala Lumpur has 13 newly-renovated meeting rooms at your disposal, fully kitted out with communications and audio-visual equipment?

Plus, with complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi, two complimentary items of laundry daily, and included breakfast for up to two guests, the Biz@Sheraton package deal makes the Sheraton Imperial Kuala Lumpur very hard to pass up for businessmen in the city.

Headed to KL soon for a business trip? Make sure you enter “BP6” in the Corporate/Promotional code box when making your online reservation at the Sheraton Imperial Kuala Lumpur.

The romantic

Don’t think of KL as a romantic getaway? The Sheraton Imperial Kuala Lumpur is about to change your mind.

The Sheraton Shades of Love package is the perfect fit for a weekend escape with that special someone. A one-night stay for two in a Deluxe Room, the package is also inclusive of a romantic room set-up, a set dinner for two at Italian restaurant Villa Danieli, a 50-minute massage at the Mandara Spa, and a buffet breakfast for two.



The Sheraton Shades of Love package includes a set dinner for two at Italian restaurant Villa Danieli, among many other romantic opportunities. PHOTO: SHERATON IMPERIAL KUALA LUMPUR/GABRIEL ULUNG W



And who knows? If your time there causes you to fall deeper in love not just with your significant other, but also the Sheraton Imperial Kuala Lumpur itself, you could choose to get married there too. Both the Junior and Grand Ballroom have been fitted with new furnishings and state-of-the-art audio-visual equipment, perfect for the wedding of your dreams.

Already planning that weekend rendezvous? Just enter the code “5RP” in the Corporate/Promotional code box when making your reservation online.

The explorer

KL holds untold adventures in its many streets and alleys, just waiting to be discovered — and there’s no better place for urban explorers to base themselves than the Sheraton Imperial.

Just outside the hotel is Kampung Baru, a century-old Malay village offering both cycling and walking tours. Try traditional street foods like ikan bakar and seri muka, pick up some fresh local produce to bring home, and then take some shots for your Instagram feed outside the traditional Malay houses.



The Sheraton Imperial Kuala Lumpur is the perfect base for anyone looking to explore the city. PHOTO: SHERATON IMPERIAL KUALA LUMPUR/GABRIEL ULUNG W



But the fun really begins when night falls. The Sheraton Imperial is also situated right next to The Row, a row of more than 20 refurbished shophouses that are perfect for a late-night chill session with friends. Go out, enjoy some music, and have a drink or two. When it’s time to turn in, you can relax in the knowledge that your hotel is just a short stroll away.

Keen on exploring the rest of the city? With the Dang Wangi light rapid transit station located right outside the hotel, getting around the city — and even to areas beyond — is a cinch.

The fine diner

It’s quite the adventure to strike out on one’s own and find the best foods that Kuala Lumpur has to offer. But some of the finest cuisine in the city can be found right where you start: within the Sheraton Imperial’s walls.



The culinary marvels of Chinese Chef Ho Boon and Dim Sum Master Chef Ken at Celestial Court are sure to wow the taste buds. PHOTO: SHERATON IMPERIAL KUALA LUMPUR



The iconic Chinese restaurant Celestial Court remains a popular place to hold any occasion from wedding dinners to corporate functions to special gatherings with friends and family. Headed by Chinese Chef Ho Boon and Dim Sum Master Chef Ken, Celestial Court promises to present unique new takes on traditional dishes.

For truly authentic Italian food, check out Villa Danieli, an Italian restaurant headed by Genoan chef Federico Bozzo, that aims to recreate the Tuscany villa dining experience.

Keen on sampling the Sheraton Imperial’s best? The one-night Sheraton Weekend Staycation package includes a free buffet breakfast, parking space and high-speed wireless Internet, among other perks. But most importantly, it comes with RM100 in F&B Credits. These credits are usable in all Sheraton dining venues, including in-room dining.

The lavish lifestyler

Time to treat yourself. Booking a Sheraton Club Room, Sheraton Club Suite, Ambassador Suite or Imperial Suite will get you exclusive access to the Club Lounge — a 38th-floor refuge from the din of KL city life.



Booking a Sheraton Club Room, Club Suite, Ambassador Suite or Imperial Suite gives access to the Sheraton Club Lounge. PHOTO: SHERATON IMPERIAL KUALA LUMPUR



Open from 6.30am to 11.30pm daily, the Sheraton Club Lounge offers private check-in and check-out, free high-speed wireless Internet access, two items of laundry per day, a shoe shine service on request, and free local calls. Lounge access also lets guests have breakfast at the Lounge or Essence Restaurant, snacks and sandwiches in the afternoon, and cocktails in the evening.

Need to relieve some tension? The Mandara Spa on the fifth floor claims to give an unforgettable spa experience with the exfoliating Frangipani Body Glow and various aromatherapy foot baths. But it’s the signature Mandara Massage that really gives the Spa its reputation: two skilled therapists using a masterful blend of five different massage styles from all over the world.



While away the afternoon with a drink in hand at the Pavilions Lounge & Bar. PHOTO: SHERATON IMPERIAL KUALA LUMPUR



Both locals and visitors alike will testify that the Pavilions Lounge & Bar is the perfect place to spend the afternoon, with its overhauled environment effortlessly blending elements of both modern and traditional design. Hold an intimate gathering within its redesigned living room area, which has been transformed into a library-styled bar area with a built-in wine cellar and cigar humidor.