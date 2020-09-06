The ebb and flow of life along the holy Ganges

Looking back at travel pre-Covid-19 is like looking into another age when people could take planes, clamber onto trains and jostle in markets.

These experiences now feel somewhat foreign, but who would have known the distortion a world grappling with Covid-19 would have faced when I visited India one summer?

We reached Varanasi close to noon, after an overnight train ride from central India. Drawn here by the mythical nature of the city and the famed Ganges River, we planned to spend a weekend in Varanasi in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Leaving the train station in the sweltering summer heat of 46 deg C and entering the serpentine alleys, one could just detect the whiff of burning embers in the air.

To the Hindu pilgrim, the Ganges is one of the holiest sites in the world and a dip inside offers the prospect of absolution from sins. To the foreign traveller, it offers a glimpse of some of the most intimate rituals of life and death.

Heading out for lunch, we found a local stall tucked neatly at the intersection of two alleys and sat down to enjoy some lovely chole bhature, a dish originating from Northern India combining spicy chickpeas with fried bread.

Within moments, loud chants and the sounds of shuffling feet emanated from the start of the narrow alleyway. As the sounds increased in intensity, we caught a glimpse of four pallbearers bearing a body draped in colourful cloth and fresh flowers, accompanied by a procession of grieving men and women.

The chants soon faded into the distance as the procession snaked its way towards Manikarnika Ghat. Ghat refers to the riverfront steps leading to the Ganges for taking holy baths.

This is the largest cremation ghat in Varanasi, with cremations taking place round the clock and numbers commonly exceeding 300 on any given day.

Soon after, we heard the same familiar chants followed by the rustling of feet. Another procession with a body was on its way to Manikarnika. And another. And another.

The flow of processions did not cease and, from time to time, the chants would echo in the distance, giving us a little advance warning to shuffle to the sides of the already narrow alley to allow the pallbearers to squeeze past our shoulders as we returned to our guesthouse.

Dawn the next day offered a welcome respite from the intense heat of the previous day. Getting into a little rowboat, we began to drift down the great Ganges starting from Scindia Ghat.



Hindus believe that a bath in the Ganges provides purification, cleansing them of their sins, not only in this lifetime, but also in past lifetimes. PHOTOS: JUSTIN LEONG



Though it was only five in the morning, the pious were up early, in quiet meditation and silent prayer. A number of pilgrims were taking a bath in the Ganges.

Hindus believe that a bath in the Ganges provides purification and release from sins committed not only in the current lifetime, but also accumulated sins from past lifetimes.

As we continued to cruise down the river, we passed Manikarnika Ghat, the destination of many processions we saw yesterday. From afar on our rowboat, we could make out ashes and the orange glow arising from individual pyres, each ablaze with bodies in between stacks of wood.

All around the burning ghat, everything appeared to be placed in a haphazard fashion, with wood and cloth being strewn all over and relatives of the deceased milling around while waiting for the body to be burned.

To the Hindus, dying, being cremated and then having their ashes thrown into the Ganges present the opportunity to escape the endless cycle of life and death and achieve instant moksha, or liberation.

As we continued down the Ganges, we caught sight of a full form of a half-black decomposed body floating on the surface of the river.

Cremation is also a question of economics as not all families are able to afford the cost of the approximately 300kg of wood required to burn a body completely, resulting in some half-burnt bodies placed in the Ganges.

According to Hindu scriptures, concerning the origins of the Ganges, the goddess Ganga descended from heaven and made her way down from the Himalayas and then on to Varanasi.

Since Ganga descended from heaven to earth, she is also the vehicle of ascent from earth to heaven and, consequently, is a tirtha, or crossing point of all beings, the living as well as the dead.

What really intrigued me at this point was that for a place of such esteemed holiness, the Ganges is not spared the filth seen in the alleys. Here, the more mundane and physical realities lie in stark juxtaposition to Varanasi's distinction of being India's holiest city.

As we continued cruising, barely 200m downstream from where we spotted the floating body, there were three people washing a huge bundle of white linen.

"What's that? Laundry?" I asked the boatmen.

"Yes, for the hotels," came the almost nonchalant reply.

I gulped and just hoped that ours was not one of them.

As we turned around and began the return trip up the Ganges, there was a hive of activity at one particular ghat.

A large crowd had gathered on the banks, clapping and cheering enthusiastically as frenzied children swam as fast as they could to shore.

On closer observation, there was a man in the crowd with a loud hailer, a whistle and a clipboard which he used to register participants and note down winners.

This was a children's swimming competition.

For one of the holiest places in Hinduism, this ever-present juxtaposition between the spiritual and the physical realms left me perplexed and even uncomfortable at times. Perhaps anywhere else in the world, death is treated with apprehension and reverence, and often kept at arm's length.

So much so that to me, an outsider, the image of a children's swimming competition just downstream of where bodies were being cremated and hotel staff were washing dirty linen in the holiest river in Hinduism appeared somewhat sacrilegious, and even preposterous.

The sociology of religion dichotomises between the sacred and the profane, with the Romanian historian of religion Mircea Eliade putting forth the concept of religions separating physical space and time along the spiritual lines of the sacred and the profane.

Unlike the physical constraints of the profane realm, where behaviour is largely ungoverned and man is free to do as he pleases, in contrast, the sites of the sacred demand a posture of reverence and veneration to which the pious conform themselves to.

However, here in Varanasi, there is no divorce between the sacred and the profane with these two spheres combining in an uncomfortable amalgamation. What then can one make of these seeming contradictions?

Perhaps they appear paradoxical only to outsiders, for religious faith may enable people to bring together seemingly antithetical spheres. Paradoxically, it is precisely this uneasy juxtaposition of the profane in its jarring display of human mortality and the sacred that increases our awareness of the sacred.

Ultimately, perhaps, to many pilgrims, these two clashing spheres in the corporeal world have no bearing on the ethereal, where death in the Ganges is merely a prelude rather than a conclusion.

Varanasi, in its rawness, has the ability to leave some of its visitors repulsed and taken aback. Beyond the overt visibility of death's most intimate rituals and the constant reminder of man's mortality, this unique sharing of common space challenges the prevailing dichotomy in our minds and leaves us with much to contemplate, especially during the pandemic.

• Justin Leong is a doctor undergoing residency training in Internal Medicine. In his time off, he enjoys cooking and travelling.