Swim with whale sharks and enjoy a themed wine trail: New experiences you’ll want on your travel bucket list

For years, Singaporeans have flocked to Western Australia, for a variety of reasons - cafe-hopping in Perth, indulging in the culinary offerings of Margaret River, and taking selfies with quokkas on Rottnest Island. Just 4.5 hours away, this stunning state is also in the same time zone as Singapore which makes travelling with children that much easier.
But even if you have been a regular visitor to the Wildflower State, there’s still much to be surprised by. We scour top regions – Perth, Esperance, Margaret River, The Kimberley and Ningaloo Reef and The Coral Coast – to bring fresh experiences, from the unusual to the unexpected, for every type of adventure seeker.
For nature and animal lovers
Western Australia’s vast outdoors might be made for thrill-seekers, but there are still plenty of laid-back family-friendly options.
IN PERTH: Just a 45-minute drive and five-minute ferry ride away is the aptly-named Penguin Island, home to more than 1,200 little penguins. The daily penguin feedings are the star attraction here, but the boat cruise to catch wild dolphins frolicking in the crystal-clear waters and rare Australian sea lions basking on the beach is just as popular.
IN ESPERANCE: All over the country, Australia’s natural pink lakes are a fascinating sight. In Western Australia, 124km away from Esperance, sits Lake Hillier which attracts visitors all year round with its vivid pink hues. While the lake is accessible by foot – Lake Hillier is located on Middle Island and requires a boat ride – locals recommend taking a scenic plane ride to fully experience the lake's grandeur.
IN MARGARET RIVER: Little known fact, this region is also considered to be one of only 34 biodiversity hotspots in the world, and the only one in Australia, by the World Wildlife Fund. The area boasts a staggering array of plant species, 80 per cent of which can only be found here. The wildflower tours come highly recommended; from August to November, the region’s over 2,500 species of wildflowers come alive in vivid hues.
For aquatic enthusiasts
If the ocean is your playground, you will be spoiled for choice in Western Australia.
IN PERTH: A 45-minute drive away is the coastal city of Rockingham, which offers 37km of pristine shores, calm waters and plenty of opportunities for a marine animal encounter – pods of wild dolphins swim freely here. It is also the ideal setting for aquatic adventures like fishing, diving, surfing and sailing.
IN ESPERANCE: One of Australia’s most iconic beaches, a trip to Lucky Bay will reward you with an up close and personal experience with wild kangaroos that roam the stunning 5km stretch of white sandy beach freely. Come for the kangaroos, stay for everything else the bay has to offer, which includes snorkelling, surfing and fishing.
IN NINGALOO REEF: If you’re a confident swimmer, drift snorkelling at Turquoise Bay is a must-try. Surrender to the currents which will take you on an exhilarating course over brilliant coral reef gardens of the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Ningaloo Reef. Teeming with colourful fish, turtles and other aquatic wildlife, it is part of the Cape Range National Park, and a 47-minute drive from the main township of Exmouth. Another must-do – swim alongside manta rays, whale sharks, or the majestic humpback whales, considered to be the “Big 3” of the Ningaloo region. Tours to swim with manta rays take place all year round, while swim tours with whale sharks and humpback whales take place based on their migratory patterns, between March and July, and July to October respectively.
IN THE KIMBERLEY: For aquatic playgrounds of a different nature, visit the waterways of Kununurra, the gateway town to the rugged wilderness of the Kimberley region. “Kununurra'' means “meeting of big waters” in the local Aboriginal language, and it’s aptly named to reflect the region’s spectacular lakes, rivers and waterfalls. Take a local boat tour or cruise to get yourself acquainted with the countless islands, bays and beaches.
For culture vultures and history buffs
Western Australia might be known for its outdoor adventures but there is also plenty for city folk looking to immerse themselves in the cultural side of the region.
IN PERTH: The place to see and be seen in is Elizabeth Quay, a vibrant waterfront precinct on the banks of the Swan River that offers plenty of alfresco dining options, outdoor markets and public art exhibits. Join Aboriginal walking tours and river cruises, before resting your feet at the iconic The Island, a multipurpose eating, drinking and social space. Also worth checking out is the WA Museum Boola Bardip, a landmark building located in the heart of Perth’s Cultural Centre that showcases dynamic displays of Western Australia’s extraordinary Aboriginal people and their rich multicultural stories. Wander through the 6,000 sq m gallery space to view the exhibits and on your way out stop by the iconic 24 m blue whale skeleton for some social media-worthy snaps.
IN MARGARET RIVER: A trip to Western Australia for oenophiles is not complete without a visit to the nation’s largest wine region. A guided tour is the easiest way to see the best bits. Find a themed trail that suits your fancy – some take you to well-known Busselton Jetty as part of the tour while others combine a chocolate, beer, or cheese tasting. Need a break from all that wining and dining? Visit the exquisite Ngilgi Cave, Western Australia’s first tourist attraction known for its stunning stalactites, stalagmites, helictites and beautifully coloured shawls. Guided tours of the cave include mesmerising performances featuring the ancient wind instrument didgeridoo and foraging for seasonal native bush foods.
IN THE KIMBERLEY: As you travel down the Gibb River Road, make a pitstop at the Imintji campground, home to the Imintji Aboriginal community, considered to be the traditional custodians of the land. The newly refurbished campground offers modern amenities and is a great base from which to explore nearby nature attractions, while the local arts centre offers insights into the heritage of the Aboriginal land.
Ready for your next Western Australia adventure? Plan your itinerary with the help of Tourism Australia's comprehensive travel guides.