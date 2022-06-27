Swim with whale sharks and enjoy a themed wine trail: New experiences you’ll want on your travel bucket list

For aquatic enthusiasts

If the ocean is your playground, you will be spoiled for choice in Western Australia.

IN PERTH: A 45-minute drive away is the coastal city of Rockingham, which offers 37km of pristine shores, calm waters and plenty of opportunities for a marine animal encounter – pods of wild dolphins swim freely here. It is also the ideal setting for aquatic adventures like fishing, diving, surfing and sailing.

IN ESPERANCE: One of Australia’s most iconic beaches, a trip to Lucky Bay will reward you with an up close and personal experience with wild kangaroos that roam the stunning 5km stretch of white sandy beach freely. Come for the kangaroos, stay for everything else the bay has to offer, which includes snorkelling, surfing and fishing.

IN NINGALOO REEF: If you’re a confident swimmer, drift snorkelling at Turquoise Bay is a must-try. Surrender to the currents which will take you on an exhilarating course over brilliant coral reef gardens of the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Ningaloo Reef. Teeming with colourful fish, turtles and other aquatic wildlife, it is part of the Cape Range National Park, and a 47-minute drive from the main township of Exmouth. Another must-do – swim alongside manta rays, whale sharks, or the majestic humpback whales, considered to be the “Big 3” of the Ningaloo region. Tours to swim with manta rays take place all year round, while swim tours with whale sharks and humpback whales take place based on their migratory patterns, between March and July, and July to October respectively.

IN THE KIMBERLEY: For aquatic playgrounds of a different nature, visit the waterways of Kununurra, the gateway town to the rugged wilderness of the Kimberley region. “Kununurra'' means “meeting of big waters” in the local Aboriginal language, and it’s aptly named to reflect the region’s spectacular lakes, rivers and waterfalls. Take a local boat tour or cruise to get yourself acquainted with the countless islands, bays and beaches.