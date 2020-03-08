ST subscribers to win trips to Australia

Four Straits Times subscribers and their partners will be heading Down Under later this year.

As part of its 175th anniversary celebrations and the ST+ news with benefits programme, the newspaper is collaborating with Dynasty Travel to offer four vacations to Sydney, Perth, Melbourne and Adelaide.

Ms Alicia Seah, director of public relations and communications at Dynasty Travel, says: "Australia has competitive advantages in tourism through its proximity to Singapore, appealing natural assets, a safe environment and connectivity to the destinations by numerous airlines."

Each holiday package is for two and worth $2,500 a person.

The winner of the Sydney trip will travel between May and September this year. The other three trips will take place between May 1 and Oct 31.

Sydney is located in New South Wales, a state known for its gorgeous natural landscapes and metropolitan cities.

The five-day, four-night stay in the city includes return flights and airport transfers. The winner can also pick one of three "dream" experiences to enjoy there.

One of them is a Captain Cook Cruise to experience Vivid Sydney - an annual festival of light, music and ideas that runs from May 22 to June 13 and features spectacular outdoor immersive light installations and projections.

Alternatively, thrill seekers can go for a seaplane ride or a bridge climb.

From the plane, they can have a bird's-eye view of Sydney Harbour, Sydney Opera House and Sydney Harbour Bridge.

Or they can channel their inner Spider-Man and scale a bridge with BridgeClimb Sydney, where they will enjoy panoramic views of the city and beyond.

JOIN THE CONTEST

1.Log in to the SPH Rewards App if you are already an ST subscriber. Those who wish to subscribe can do so at stsub.sg/stplus or call 6388-3838 and then download the app 2. Look for the giveaway in the Rewards section and click on the “join” button. 3. Answer the question: Why I want to experience New South Wales. Terms and conditions apply.

Ms Seah says: "Today's savvy travellers are increasingly searching for the 'best of' experiences. We hope to share with readers inspirational experiences as there is still nothing like Australia."

The contest for the Sydney trip ends on March 22 and the winner will be informed by March 31.