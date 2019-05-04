ST subscriber wins trip for two to Tottori

The first time Mrs Suzy Wong, 61, read about Tottori, Japan, was in March, when she came across a travel article in The Sunday Times about the destination.

"I read about the sand dunes there and remember telling my daughter that it was an interesting place, but would we have the chance to visit it?" says Mrs Wong, an assistant manager of claims at an insurance company.

She will be heading to Tottori - the city and prefecture of the same name - sooner than expected - thanks to a giveaway organised by The Straits Times (ST).

Last week, Mrs Wong received news that she won a four-day, three-night trip for two to Tottori worth $10,000.

She will be going with her 25-year-old daughter Jia An.

They will enjoy round-trip air travel, guided activities and be hosted at a Japanese-style hotel with a hot spring for at least one night.

The contest is part of the ST+ news with benefits programme to reward subscribers.

The trip is sponsored by the Tottori Tourism Board, in partnership with ST.

Mr Shunichi Suzuki, director of the Tourism Promotion Office under the Tottori prefectural government, says the pair can enjoy Tottori delicacies such as crab and pear, as well as scenic autumn views when they visit in November.

He adds: "Tottori prefecture is a largely rural area, so it is also a place where you can experience the hospitality of the local people, mingle with them and learn about the real Japan through genuine interaction."

Mrs Wong and her daughter are fans of Japan and have travelled to Tokyo together.

The Tottori trip will be a bonding holiday for them, Mrs Wong says.

"We make excellent travel companions and I want to see the sand dunes and take in the entire experience," she says.

She has been an ST subscriber for more than 30 years and reads the newspaper daily.

She says: "As it is, I enjoy reading ST, so winning this contest is a bonus."