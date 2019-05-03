ST reader wins trip to Tottori

SINGAPORE- The first time Mrs Suzy Wong, 61, read about Tottori, Japan, was in March, when she came across a travel article in The Sunday Times about the destination.

"I read about the sand dunes there and remember telling my daughter that it was an interesting place, but would we ever have the chance to visit it?" says Mrs Wong, an assistant manager of claims at an insurance company.

She will be heading to Tottori - the city and prefecture of the same name - sooner than expected - thanks to a giveaway organised by The Straits Times.

On April 25, Mrs Wong received news that she won a four-day, three-night trip for two to Tottori worth $10,000. She will be going with her 25-year-old daughter Jia An.

They will enjoy round-trip airfare, guided activities and be hosted at a Japanese-style hotel with a hot spring for at least one night.

The contest is part of the ST+ news with benefits programme to reward subscribers. The trip is sponsored by the Tottori Tourism Board, in partnership with ST.

Mr Shunichi Suzuki, director of the Tourism Promotion Office under the Tottori Prefectural Government, says that the pair can enjoy Tottori delicacies such as crab and pear, as well as scenic autumn views, when they visit in November.

He adds: "Tottori prefecture is a largely rural area so it is also a place where you can really get to experience the hospitality of the local people, interact with them first-hand, and learn about the real Japan through such genuine interaction."

Both Mrs Wong and her daughter are fans of Japan and have previously travelled to Tokyo together. The Tottori trip will be a bonding holiday for them, Mrs Wong says.

"We make excellent travel companions and I want to see the sand dunes for myself and take in the entire experience," she says.

She has been a ST subscriber for more than 30 years and reads the newspaper daily.

She says: "As it is, I enjoy reading ST, so winning this contest is a bonus."