ST Podcast: Money Hacks - How to get the most out of your air miles and use forex wallets

Money Hacks

Episode 17

Duration: 6:30 mins

Synopsis: In this new podcast series for 2018, The Straits Times and The Business Times offer tips for the newcomer to the financial investment scene.

Singaporeans love a good travel deal. The hardcore miles junkie is quite the species as they hunt and research the best ways to get the ultimate deals. Get some good starter tips in this episode. Is it better to redeem your miles for short-haul or long-haul flights? This and more tips from Mr Anthony Seow, head of unsecured loans and cards for DBS Bank.

Produced by: Ernest Luis & Christopher Lim

