Snag future travel deals

Travel may have ground to a halt, but savvy travellers can save with "buy now, travel later" promotions. The Sunday Times rounds up three attractive deals.

DISCOUNTED LUXURY STAYS

If a trip to the Maldives or an African safari is on your bucket list, now could be the time to plan it.

A variety of hotels around the world are offering bonds on the Buy Now Stay Later platform, where a US$100 (S$142) bond will increase in value to US$150 after 60 days. The value can be redeemed on your next trip.

Properties include the upscale and secluded Nihi Sumba, on Sumba island in eastern Indonesia, and Lux* South Ari Atoll Resort and Villas in the Maldives.

The platform does not handle transactions, so customers must contact the properties directly for terms and conditions, or to purchase the bonds.

Info: buynowstaylater.com

BUY NOW, FLY LATER

Are you longing to take to the skies again but worried you may have to change your travel plans if you book trips in advance?

Cathay Pacific has launched a Book Now, Travel Later package to allay these very fears.

Book a flight before June 30 and the airline will waive rebooking and rerouting fees. This means you can alter your travel dates or pick an entirely new destination - as many times as you like - as long as you complete your trip within a year of your original ticket issue date.

Info: www.cathaypacific.com/cx/en_SG/offers/collection/bntl.html

WEEKEND GETAWAY

Take the edge off cabin fever by planning a tropical vacation at Montigo Resorts Nongsa in Batam.

The resort has teamed up with Singapore florist SkinnyBlooms to offer three holiday gift packages starting at $288.

Each package includes a night's stay in a one-, two-or three-bedroom Montigo villa, breakfast and a SkinnyBlooms bouquet.

Usual rates start at about $300 for one night in a one-bedroom villa.

The gift packages are valid for two years and must be purchased by May 31. So go ahead and surprise family and friends with a post-Covid getaway.

Info: www.montigoresorts.com/nongsa/offer/surprise-gift-for-your-loved-ones

While these promotions may seem attractive, the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore cautions that when purchasing prepayment deals, there is a risk businesses may not be able to fulfil the transactions if they become insolvent.

Consumers should carefully study the terms and conditions, including refund policies, when making advance purchases.

• Additional reporting by Aditi Bharade