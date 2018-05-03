Singaporeans the most 'Wi-Fi obsessed' travellers in Asia: Expedia survey

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans are the most "Wi-Fi obsessed" travellers in Asia, according to a survey by travel site Expedia.

Out of 600 adult Singaporeans who were surveyed, 80 per cent chose Wi-Fi as a "very important" hotel amenity - the highest percentage in Asia.

Coming in second place was Malaysian travellers at 76 per cent, while Hong Kong travellers are third with 74 per cent.

Globally, Singaporeans are the third-most Wi-Fi obsessed, behind Brazilians and Americans.

Conducted by research firm Northstar Research Partners, the annual Global Flight and Hotel Etiquette Study analysed flight and hotel habits of more than 18,000 travellers from 23 countries in North and South America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

More than 6,000 respondents from Asia Pacific were included in the survey, including travellers from Australia, India, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea.

In the findings released on Thursday (May 3), Singaporean travellers were also found to be the sixth most frequent fliers in Asia, with an average of 4.6 flights taken in the past year.

This is lower than Thailand, which saw an average of 10.1 flights per year, and Japan, with 9.1 flights.

However, Singaporeans tend to have longer hotel stays, with an average of 13.8 nights in hotels in the past year.

The survey also found that a majority of Singaporean travellers tend to prefer staying in "big chain hotels", with 49 per cent of respondents choosing the option. Boutique hotels came in second with 24 per cent and rentals at 8 per cent.