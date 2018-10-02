Set sail for adventure

Dense forests in Alaska, sandy shores in Phuket, and mediaeval castles in Germany — these are just some of the views you can enjoy when on a cruise with Genting Cruise Lines.

Genting Cruise Lines has three different cruise lines under its belt: Star Cruises, Dream Cruises and Crystal Cruises.

Each line offers different destinations and experiences — Star Cruises is the most popular cruise line in Asia, offering short trips to destinations like Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia and Thailand. Dream Cruises is billed as Asia’s luxury cruise line, while Crystal Cruises is the world’s most awarded luxury cruise line.



Genting Dream, under the Dream Cruises line, calls Singapore its home port. PHOTO: DREAM CRUISES



But before you even step off the cruise ship, the excitement starts right on board.

Family fun

On board Genting Dream, children and adults are not likely to run out of things to do, no matter what time of the day it is.

Adults can start their day at Crystal Life Spa by indulging in curated “journeys” — a selection of Asian reflexology, and Western spa and massage treatments. The spa also boasts the largest foot reflexology centre at sea.

In the afternoon, those who are more adventurous can explore rock climbing and a ropes course, or test their limits by gliding above the ocean on a 35m-long zipline. Children have the luxury of choosing from six different waterslides, all with different intensities.



Guests can hit up one of six waterslides on Genting Dream. PHOTO: DREAM CRUISES



Those looking to party and have fun can head to Zouk Beach Club for the hottest beats from world-class deejays and a neon bowling alley.

End the night with a spectacular live fireworks display, available on Thursday nights on three- and five-night cruises.



Genting Dream lets you dance under the skies to the hottest beats from world-class DJs. PHOTO: DREAM CRUISES



Under the Dream Cruises line, Genting Dream, which calls Singapore its home port, has a range of itineraries for early next year.​

These include a two-night Kuala Lumpur cruise (scheduled between Jan 9 to March 6), a three-night cruise to Phuket, Penang and Langkawi (between Jan 6 to March 31), and a five-night cruise to Surabaya and North Bali (Jan 13 or March 17).

Be treated like royalty

Discover a new level of luxury at The Palace, a part-boutique hotel, part-private clubhouse tucked away in an enclave on Genting Dream.

Staying in one of its suites entitles you to a variety of perks. For instance, a dedicated 24-hour butler concierge service is on hand to help you arrange reservations for any spa, dinner or excursion, including a night at the private Genting Club lounge or the Palace Restaurant.



In The Palace, guests can stay in a suite with 24-hour room service and stunning waterfront views. PHOTO: DREAM CRUISES



In-suite, sleep on Italian linen from Frette and freshen up with a variety of bathroom amenities from Ferragamo. Brew a coffee with the Nespresso Machine in your suite, or order 24-hour room service.

Going up north

On Crystal Symphony, experience fine dining in up to nine elegant venues, including one owned by acclaimed chef Nobu Matsuhisa.

Enjoy complimentary treatment sessions at Crystal Life Spa and post your experiences on Instagram via the free Wi-Fi on board.

Crystal Symphony sails to destinations such as the Americas, with drop-offs in destinations like Montréal, Rio de Janeiro, and the Bahamas.



Crystal Symphony offers luxury, fine dining, and trips to locations like Alaska. PHOTO: CRYSTAL CRUISES



7D Alaskan Discovery (sails from June 25 to July 2, 2019)

Highlights include:

At Alaska’s capital city, Juneau, enjoy breathtaking views of the 1097m-tall Mount Juneau and the picturesque Gastineau Channel;



In Skagway, Alaska, take a stroll through Broadway Street and grab a bite at the family-friendly Bites of Broadway. Step inside the Trail of ‘98 Museum to see antique items from Skagway’s history; and



At Ketchikan, Alaska’s rich Native American heritage is evident in its collection of totem poles at Totem Bight, said to be the world’s largest. To experience Ketchikan fully, kayak on sheltered waters, ride in a floatplane, or try sportfishing.

Where the river flows

On Crystal River Cruises, enjoy suite accommodation and exceptional butler service.

Tuck into Michelin-inspired meals that offer a farm-to-table dining experience. Ride on electronic bicycles, which are available in select locations for free, for your land tours.



Crystal River Cruises are flatter and longer to sail through rivers in destinations like Budapest, Hungary. PHOTO: CRYSTAL CRUISES



Crystal River Cruises aims to bring its guests on extraordinary journeys to Europe. Its ships are designed to sail through rivers, allowing guests to spend full days in cities such as Budapest, Amsterdam and Vienna.

Sail for two weeks along the Rhine River (Sept 30 to Oct 14), spend eight days in Nuremberg and Basel (Oct 3 to 11), or take a 10-day trip to the Danube Christmas markets (Nov 30 to Dec 10).

13D Dazzling Danube Celebration (sails from Dec 20 to Jan 2, 2019)

Highlights include:

See where three rivers — the Vils, the Wolfach and the Danube — meet at Vilshofen an der Donau, Germany, and go on cycling expeditions in the neighbouring Bavarian forest;



Head to Bratislava, the capital city of Slovakia, with your camera. See how traditional and modern influences such as mediaeval castles and cathedrals blend together in the city amid a vibrant modern art scene; and



Sail along the river with stunning views of Bratislavia, Slovakia on Crystal River Cruises. PHOTO: CRYSTAL CRUISES

