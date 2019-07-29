See the world with Thai Airways

Take advantage of sweet deals from MasterCard from August 1 to 31 to travel to your dream holiday destinations via Thai Airways.
Here’s a spotlight on some destinations that you can check off your travel list.
AUTUMN IN EUROPE
Don’t miss this sale with a focus on European destinations from Aug 1 to 31 that is valid for travel between Aug 1 to Nov 30 only.
The shoulder season of autumn is the perfect time to experience the best of Europe. There are fewer crowds, shorter queues at popular attractions, plenty of festivals and spectacular displays of autumn foliage.
The must-do list to experience the best of Europe is endless. But you can start by delighting your inner child at Tivoli Gardens in Copenhagen or visiting a 1900’s Swedish autumn at Skansen Market in Stockholm.
Don’t forget to chug beers as you soak up the festive atmosphere at Oktoberfest in Frankfurt. And when you are in London, Paris, Milan or Vienna, indulge in a spot of retail therapy that is unlike anywhere else.
Flying long-haul can be daunting and exhausting, but it does not have to be when you travel with Thai Airways.
Experience the airline’s award-winning in-flight products and stellar services as you sit back and relax comfortably in wide seats with ample legroom. Satiate your hunger pangs with the best selection of Thai cuisine on board and catch the latest movies from the in-flight entertainment’s extensive library of films on your large personal screen for maximum viewing pleasure.
EXPLORE ASIA AND OTHER PARTS OF THE WORLD
Seize the opportunity to score great deals at this ongoing sale that runs till Aug 31, and travel within Asia and other parts of the world from now till Nov 30.
Not too keen on travelling too far? Then consider shorter-haul destinations that are closer to home.
For instance, visiting Japan in autumn is ideal between July and November as the summer crowd diminishes and the weather is just right for walks to take in the idyllic sights.
The good news is that you now have the option of travelling to more Japanese cities. From Oct 29, Thai Airways will be flying from Singapore to Sendai in Japan via Bangkok in Thailand. The largest city in northeastern Japan will be the airline’s sixth destination in Japan after Fukuoka, Nagoya, Osaka, Sapporo and Tokyo.
This means inter-city travel in Japan just got more convenient and you get to visit multiple cities in a short period of time.
So have fun drawing up your itinerary to include visits to the historical Fukuoka Castle in Fukuoka and Atsuta Jingu, a Shinto shrine in Nagoya; a quick stop at Dotonbori in Osaka for a “wefie” with the iconic running Glico Man; leisure walks in Odori Park at the heart of Sapporo; a learning journey on the fascinating history behind Zuihōden mausoleum in Sendai; and exciting jaunts to experience the urban buzz of Shibuya and Harajuku in Tokyo.
And when you book your flight to Sendai during this sale period, expect a special baggage allowance of 50kg on your return trip to Singapore via Bangkok. This will call for a quick shopping trip during your layover in Bangkok to load your suitcases with the best bargains you can find there.