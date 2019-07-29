See the world with Thai Airways

Take advantage of sweet deals from MasterCard from August 1 to 31 to travel to your dream holiday destinations via Thai Airways.

Here’s a spotlight on some destinations that you can check off your travel list.

AUTUMN IN EUROPE

Don’t miss this sale with a focus on European destinations from Aug 1 to 31 that is valid for travel between Aug 1 to Nov 30 only.



Marvel at the spectacular autumn foliage in Europe. PHOTO: ISTOCK



The shoulder season of autumn is the perfect time to experience the best of Europe. There are fewer crowds, shorter queues at popular attractions, plenty of festivals and spectacular displays of autumn foliage.

The must-do list to experience the best of Europe is endless. But you can start by delighting your inner child at Tivoli Gardens in Copenhagen or visiting a 1900’s Swedish autumn at Skansen Market in Stockholm.



Hop on the amusement rides at Tivoli Gardens in Copenhagen. PHOTO: ISTOCK



Don’t forget to chug beers as you soak up the festive atmosphere at Oktoberfest in Frankfurt. And when you are in London, Paris, Milan or Vienna, indulge in a spot of retail therapy that is unlike anywhere else.



The largest Gothic cathedral, Duomo di Milano in Italy. PHOTO: ISTOCK



Flying long-haul can be daunting and exhausting, but it does not have to be when you travel with Thai Airways.



Enjoy the hospitality of Thai Airways cabin crew on your flights. PHOTO: THAI AIRWAYS



Experience the airline’s award-winning in-flight products and stellar services as you sit back and relax comfortably in wide seats with ample legroom. Satiate your hunger pangs with the best selection of Thai cuisine on board and catch the latest movies from the in-flight entertainment’s extensive library of films on your large personal screen for maximum viewing pleasure.



Binge-watch the latest movies and shows on Thai Airways' in-flight entertainment. PHOTO: THAI AIRWAYS



EXPLORE ASIA AND OTHER PARTS OF THE WORLD

Seize the opportunity to score great deals at this ongoing sale that runs till Aug 31, and travel within Asia and other parts of the world from now till Nov 30.



Enjoy the idyllic fall weather in Japan against the backdrop of fire-red maple leaves. PHOTO: ISTOCK



Not too keen on travelling too far? Then consider shorter-haul destinations that are closer to home.

For instance, visiting Japan in autumn is ideal between July and November as the summer crowd diminishes and the weather is just right for walks to take in the idyllic sights.

The good news is that you now have the option of travelling to more Japanese cities. From Oct 29, Thai Airways will be flying from Singapore to Sendai in Japan via Bangkok in Thailand. The largest city in northeastern Japan will be the airline’s sixth destination in Japan after Fukuoka, Nagoya, Osaka, Sapporo and Tokyo.

This means inter-city travel in Japan just got more convenient and you get to visit multiple cities in a short period of time.



Be part of the crowd at the iconic Shibuya Crossing in Tokyo. PHOTO: ISTOCK



So have fun drawing up your itinerary to include visits to the historical Fukuoka Castle in Fukuoka and Atsuta Jingu, a Shinto shrine in Nagoya; a quick stop at Dotonbori in Osaka for a “wefie” with the iconic running Glico Man; leisure walks in Odori Park at the heart of Sapporo; a learning journey on the fascinating history behind Zuihōden mausoleum in Sendai; and exciting jaunts to experience the urban buzz of Shibuya and Harajuku in Tokyo.



The Zuihōden mausoleum in Sendai. PHOTO: ISTOCK



And when you book your flight to Sendai during this sale period, expect a special baggage allowance of 50kg on your return trip to Singapore via Bangkok. This will call for a quick shopping trip during your layover in Bangkok to load your suitcases with the best bargains you can find there.