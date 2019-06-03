'Sea' the best of wild Alaska on this majestic Princess voyage

Everything about the US state of Alaska is larger than life, from its grand fjords and majestic wildlife to its immense land size. Even if you could cover 1,000 sq km a day — an expanse 1.3 times Singapore’s land area — it would still take you more than a year to see the whole of Alaska.

That’s all the more reason to visit one of the most beautiful places in the world.

With an all-encompassing cruise package from Chan Brothers Worldwide Cruise Centre, you will be able to explore the best of Alaska and its surroundings without worrying about the travel planning and logistics.

Experience more with a Fly-Cruise-Land tour



Discover the beautiful wilderness of Alaska across land and sea. PHOTO: CHAN BROTHERS WORLDWIDE CRUISE CENTRE



Specially curated by Chan Brothers Worldwide Cruise Centre, the 18D Alaska, Canadian Rockies and Whistler Cruise Tour covers plenty of ground through a Fly-Cruise-Land experience.

Your journey begins with a flight to Seattle, the bustling seaport city of Washington. Upon arrival at night, enjoy a leisurely dinner before heading back to your hotel for some much-needed rest and relaxation. After a hearty breakfast the next day, join a guided city tour to see iconic attractions like Pike Place Market, a Seattle institution since 1907, and the city’s largest farmers’ market.



Pike Place Market is Seattle’s oldest farmers’ market, dating back to 1907. PHOTO: CHAN BROTHERS WORLDWIDE CRUISE CENTRE



Overlooking a waterfront, the market has more than 225 stalls filled with fresh produce and goods, such as speciality meats and cheese, handcrafted souvenirs and delicate desserts including cheesecake truffles and mini doughnuts. Stop by Pike Place Fish Market at the main entrance to catch sight of fishmongers flinging their daily catch through the air to be caught and prepared for customers.

Then, bring your tour of Seattle to the next level at the Space Needle. Both a must-see and must-do, the famous observation tower offers jaw-dropping views of the city skyline from two levels.



Soak in sweeping views of Seattle atop the Space Needle observation tower. PHOTO: CHAN BROTHERS WORLDWIDE CRUISE CENTRE



The lower level, called The Loupe, features an all-glass rotating floor that unveils 360-degree panoramas of Seattle, 152m above the ground. Bump this thrilling experience up a notch by heading to the open-air upper observation deck. Lined with floor-to-ceiling glass windows that lean out over the city, the outdoor platform gives visitors a chance to take a spine-tingling selfie 158m above Seattle.



Seattle’s skyline is among the most breathtaking in the world. PHOTO: CHAN BROTHERS WORLDWIDE CRUISE CENTRE



As day three rolls around, prepare for a magical cruise expedition to Alaska on board the luxurious Ruby Princess ship.

As you sail along Alaska’s Inside Passage, feast your eyes on glistening ice fields and breaching whales in Juneau, Alaska’s capital; get close to icy glaciers that creak and calve with a thunderous roar in the Glacier Bay National Park; and spot rare wildlife like black bears and bald eagles at Ketchikan.



Ice, ice, baby: Glistening ice fields and glaciers abound in Alaska. PHOTO: CHAN BROTHERS WORLDWIDE CRUISE CENTRE





Catch sight of orcas in their natural habitat on your Alaskan cruise. PHOTO: CHAN BROTHERS WORLDWIDE CRUISE CENTRE



After cruising on the Alaskan waters, it’s time to disembark in Seattle en route to Canada. Hone your bargain-hunting skills at the Seattle Premium Outlets, which feature more than 100 stores selling designer goods, fine leather and housewares at a fraction of their usual retail prices. Thereafter, your journey continues on four wheels towards Canada.

Adventure at every turn

To make the most of what Canada’s diverse landscapes have to offer, Chan Brothers Worldwide Cruise Centre’s itinerary is packed with activities for all ages.

Embark on a snow coach expedition to the Athabasca Glacier, a six-km glacier in the heart of the Canadian Rockies mountain range. Ride across ice sheets in an all-terrain vehicle and experience walking on glaciers that have formed over thousands of years.



Traverse a 10,000-year-old glacier in an all-terrain vehicle. PHOTO: CHAN BROTHERS WORLDWIDE CRUISE CENTRE



Then, take on the Columbia Skywalk — a 280m-high glass-floored lookout protruding from the side of a cliff in the Canadian Rockies. Stride boldly across the 1km walkway to see waterfalls and wildlife, and gaze upon giant glaciers perched above you.

For a bird’s-eye view of the Canadian Rockies, board a gondola that takes you 2,451m above sea level to the summit of Sulphur Mountain. As you ascend, soak in the lush greenery, snowy peaks and dramatic valleys of Banff National Park.



Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies. PHOTO: CHAN BROTHERS WORLDWIDE CRUISE CENTRE



An Alaskan voyage to remember

For an unforgettable Alaskan cruise experience, Chan Brothers Worldwide Cruise Centre offers seven nights aboard the Ruby Princess cruise ship. With nearly 900 balconies from which to view Alaska’s rugged wonders, attentive service and an array of entertainment options, the ship will feel like your dream home away from home.



Cruise through Alaska’s Inside Passage on this luminous jewel of the sea. PHOTO: CHAN BROTHERS WORLDWIDE CRUISE CENTRE



Catch sight of lofty blue cliffs, rushing waters and breaching orcas as the ship makes its way to various ports of call along Alaska’s Inside Passage. At Juneau, the first stop on the ship’s route, you can even join a dog sled tour, pulled by a pack of Alaskan huskies.



Heed the call of the wild on a dog sled tour through Alaska's capital, Juneau. PHOTO: CHAN BROTHERS WORLDWIDE CRUISE CENTRE



After each port of call, return to the Ruby Princess for a reel treat. The ship offers Movies Under the Stars, an open-air poolside amphitheatre that screens films, concerts and sporting events. Cosy up under a fleece blanket and enjoy complimentary popcorn in front of the giant screen.

The Ruby Princess also features an exclusive Chocolate Journeys programme, which lets you indulge in a rotating menu of chocolate confections, sign up for chocolate and wine tastings and enjoy a chocolate spa treatment.

For those who prefer traditional spa treatments, the Ruby Princess Sanctuary provides outdoor private cabanas where you can take advantage of services, such as a deep tissue muscle massage and relaxing Swedish massage.