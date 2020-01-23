Save money as you enjoy the best of Bangkok

Bangkok, with its cool hipster cafes, bustling markets and malls and proximity to Singapore, can be an ideal holiday destination for the long Chinese New Year weekend.

Stretch your dollar with cashbacks

With some smart pre-planning, you can enjoy FREE* rides on the Bangkok Mass Transit System (BTS) skytrain as well as 5% cashback on your shopping and dining in the City of Angels.

To enjoy 100% cashback on your BTS tickets, always have Singtel Dash on hand when you’re purchasing your train tickets. Forget about having to dig for coins and change. All you need is to find the ticket machine at the station, select your destination, and tap on Thai QR. Then, use Singtel Dash to scan, and you’ll get your ticket with a full cashback. It’s as easy as that!



Get full cashback on your BTS rides when you pay with Singtel Dash. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES



You can also get money back from the things you enjoy doing most on your holiday by using Singtel Dash to make your cashless payments. Cashbacks can be earned at over 1.6 million participating stores in Thailand, including shops, eateries, spas. To begin, download Singtel Dash onto your smartphone, activate your account, and top up some cash for your purchases. Singtel Dash also saves you the administrative fees when you spend in a foreign currency which guarantees you a favourable exchange rate. Along your journey, make your payments by scanning the QR code at shops with VIA , KBANK, PromptPay or Thai QR logos to enjoy cashback and savings as you spend.

Quick pre-trip tips: Enjoy more awesome deals from Agoda, Great Eastern Insurance, KLOOK, #Tiq by Etiqa Insurance and more. Visit dash.com.sg/deals to find out more.

Undiscover eight great gems in Bangkok

You may already have your own favourite spots like Pratunam Mall and Chatuchak Market, but here are eight gems to add to your must-visit list:

1. King Power Mahanakhon

Nearest BTS Station: Chong Non Si

Whether it be by day or night, one of the best spots to rise to in Bangkok is the 78th floor of King Power Mahanakhon. It’s Thailand’s highest observation deck, where you can walk onto one of the world’s largest glass trays, at the height of 310m, and capture a bird’s eye view of the city skyline below, or soak in the beautiful Bangkok sunset from the outdoor 360-degree observation deck at 314m. Those with a fear of heights can choose to chill with drinks at the sexy Mahanakhon Bangkok Skybar on the 76th floor. Be sure to purchase your tickets with Singtel Dash to enjoy your view for a lower price.

2. Krua Apsorn

Nearest BTS Station: Victory Monument

Here, you can enjoy delicacies whipped up by the same chef who has cooked for the royal family. Don’t miss the star dish — a flavourful, juicy Crab Omelette or Kai Foo Boo, which means egg fluff. Instead of minced pork, it’s fried with crab meat and served shaped like a flattened tennis ball. Other must-try dishes include the Crab Meat with Yellow Chillis and Deep Fried Tofu.

3. Big C

Nearest BTS Station: Chit Lom

Perfect for stocking up on local Thai snacks (the office will be waiting) or instant noodles for supper, this supermarket is a fave pit stop before Singaporeans take their flight back. The best outlet will be the Big C Supercenter on Ratchadamri Road and the store is open from 9am to 2 am. Popular buys include the Koh Kaew Peanut, Cha Tra Mue Thai milk tea, Nestea and dried mangoes. Tip: Bring your own masking tape for packing up your buys.

4. After You Dessert Cafe

Nearest BTS Station: Siam (Siam Paragon outlet)

If you love your desserts, you’ve got to have your dose at After You. This dessert store is popular among Singaporeans who lap up their Japanese-style Shibuya toast, and recently, ice-shaving desserts. The original café is in Thong Lor, where you’ll find other hipster cafes like Audrey and Mr Jones’ Orphanage. You’ll find outlets in Siam Paragon and Central World too.

5. Naraya

This Thai institution opened in 1989 as a fabrics business, which has gone on to be a multi-million-dollar company selling its signature products worldwide. Naraya is well known for its affordable range of women’s accessories, pouches and bags that also comes in Thai prints. Why not start shopping for your Chinese New Year decor and accessories here? Naraya has multiple outlets across the city but you’ll find the most popular one at Central World.

6. The Gingerbread House



Soak in the rich culture of a century-old home as you enjoy delectable Thai desserts. PHOTO: THE GINGERBREAD HOUSE



Perfect for your IG feed, this century-old home in the city’s old quarter was given a new lease of life when its owner transformed it to a cafe. Wander through the two floors furnished with antiques accumulated over generations, and must-orders are the Thai desserts like the black jelly served with Thai tea ice-cream; and bua loi rice balls topped with pandan-flavoured ice cream. Gingerbread House is located on Soi Lang Bot Phram, near the Giant Swing, in the Phra Nakhon district.

7. Icon Siam - Sook Siam

Immerse in the best of Thailand at this massive waterfront megamall. Sook Siam, located at the ground floor of Icon Siam, houses art, culture, tradition and food from all 77 Thai provinces in a single destination. If you’re lucky, you might even be able to catch a performance within its walls. The wall and ceiling panels are fitted with an aesthetic sound absorbing system to showcase the best acoustics during performances.

8. Wat Mangkon Kamalawat

Don’t miss out on a visit to Wat Mangkon Kamalawat, the go-to place for devotees praying for good fortune and health on the first few days of the Chinese New Year. Visit the magnificently ornate building and catch a rare glimpse into the Thais’ observance of the New Year. Offer your donations in cash or a simple scan of the QR code with Singtel Dash.

