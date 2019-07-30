New Zealand: A country where Mother Nature will challenge your imagination

Imagine standing on the top deck of a cruise sailing in the crystal clear waters of Milford Sound in New Zealand’s South Island, and belting out songs with your loved ones as nature responds with lush, steep slopes echoing every note.

At the Aoraki Mackenzie International Dark Sky Reserve, also in the South Island, the clear, dark skies form a gigantic canvas at night. Constellations of the Milky Way light up the canvas with stars glowing in a dusty band across the vast sky of colourful hues. Looking at the stars, the magical scene is almost surreal, filling your heart with awe.

For the adventurous, feel your heart drop when you conquer your fears with a bungy jump at Queenstown’s Kawarau Bridge, where screams of “Aiyeeee” pierce the air as daredevils leap off the platform.

Whether you yearn for a family-friendly holiday, romantic getaway or adventure, you can count on New Zealand to deliver unique travel experiences. Check out the following spring and summer highlights recommended by experts from Tourism New Zealand:



In Queenstown, taste the gourmet burgers from Fergburger which have become a social media sensation. PHOTO: CAMILLA RUTHERFORD



For families

For parents who were once enraptured by adventures of Enid Blyton’s book The Caravan Family, what better way to live out your childhood dream — with your children in tow — than to travel in a campervan?

With its breathtaking landscapes and well-maintained roads, New Zealand is one of the best places to embark on a campervan road trip.

Living in the campervan would delight the young ones, and probably force your teenagers out of their personal space and make them notice little things they typically take for granted.

After you arrive at Christchurch International Airport in the South Island, pick up the keys to your rented campervan and set off to the quirky town of Oamaru, a three-hour drive away from the airport.

Your children will squeal in joy when they see baby penguins at the Oamaru Blue Penguin Colony located at 2 Waterfront Road, where the real-world experiences with the flightless birds beat anything they have seen or read in cartoons or books.

In the day, children can observe Little Blue Penguins — which are the world’s smallest penguins — in nesting boxes where parent penguins incubate eggs or raise hatchlings during the breeding season from August to February. After sunset, children can also observe hordes of penguins waddling up the beach after fishing at sea.

Next, stop by Dunedin, one of the best-preserved Victorian and Edwardian cities in the Southern Hemisphere with gorgeous heritage buildings. Also, visit the Larnach Castle — New Zealand’s most famous castle — perched on a hill overlooking Otago Harbour.

Then, head to Queenstown that is a four-hour drive away from Dunedin. Your tired-out toddlers or youngsters would probably enjoy a little nap in their seats while you focus on the scenic drive towards Queenstown.

In Queenstown, consider taking a day coach to Milford Sound, a fiord home to the towering Mitre Peak, virgin rainforests and spectacular waterfalls like Stirling and Bowen falls.

After you disembark from the cruise and arrive back in Queenstown, join both locals and travellers who share their love for Fergburger — a social media sensation known for its gourmet burgers.

The best way to explore downtown Queenstown and its variety of shops, cafés, restaurants and attractions is on foot; a rental car or campervan is, however, handy to explore nearby towns such as Glenorchy, Arrowtown or Wanaka.

At the Puzzling World in resort town Wanaka, the entire family can explore rooms of illusion and the Great Maze — attractions which will bewilder your brain in a fun way and challenge your perceptions of reality.



Take an exhilarating jetboat ride at Huka Falls. PHOTO: DESTINATION GREAT LAKE TAUPO



For friends

Are you and your buddies planning for a long overdue holiday trip together?

Head to Taupo, a town in the North Island known for its bungy jumps, sky dives, white water rafting and jetboat rides.

Go to the waterways of Huka Falls, and brace yourself as you torpedo down the beautiful waterway on a jetboat ride at speeds of up to 80km/h and have a taste of its thrilling trademark 360 degree spins.

If you prefer to stay dry, consider skydiving at Taupo. For older travellers still young at heart, New Zealand is a great way to celebrate a mid-life crisis and to holiday on a high.

Go with a group of friends and let a professional operator take you thousands of metres up in the air. Kiwi skydive instructors are known for their humour, friendly demeanour and even good looks. Best of all, their patience and guidance will calm your nerves.

Enjoy the stunning views, where you could see miles of rocky terrain, capped with pristine white and encased in lakes of the deepest blue.

Take a deep breath and jump. Feel the weightless sensation as your ears ring and eyes water while you dive through clouds of fluffy tutu kueh!

After the adrenaline-pumping feats, take a drive from Taupo to New Zealand’s capital Wellington. There, you can chill with your buddies over craft beers at Hannahs Laneway, dubbed “the coolest little street in the coolest little capital in the world”.

If your pals are movie fans, sign up for guided behind-the-scene tours at Weta Workshop in Wellington. The workshop provides design and special effects services to the world’s creative industries including movie-making. For instance, it offered design and manufacture services to the Hobbit trilogy of films.

It also showcased its expertise in the movies Avatar, Thor: Ragnarok and Blade Runner 2049.



Stargazing at Aoraki Mackenzie International Dark Sky Reserve fills your heart with awe. PHOTO: JULIAN APSE



For couples

Planning to propose to your bae? New Zealand offers plenty of opportunities to pop the question.

Sign her up for Tekapo Star Gazing which is a guided hot pools and star gazing experience that provides participants exposure to astronomy.

At Aoraki Mackenzie International Dark Sky Reserve in the Mackenzie Region, light pollution is strictly monitored in the sprawling area, and the velvet night sky extends as far as your eyes can see.

The activity will be conducted at Tekapo Springs, a wellness complex with supreme views of the iconic Lake Tekapo and the mountain ranges beyond. Lie with your bae on floating hammocks in a 38 deg C pool to gaze at stars that resemble diamonds in the sky. This will be the perfect moment for you to pop the question.

Propose in style. Pre-book a helicopter ride and a three-hour guided hike to explore Franz Josef Glacier in the South Island. Whisk her away on a ride that will have her behold the grandness of the 7,000 years old glacier nestled in the magnificent Southern Alps. With a little help of your guide, pick a romantic spot on the glacier to deliver your proposal. That ought to be the coolest and most memorable moment.

After visiting the glaciers, unwind in the relaxing warm waters of Franz Josef Glacier Hot Pools.

If your bae is a daredevil, book an exhilarating ride at Nevis Swing in Queenstown. Depending on your preference, you can swing in tandem with your partner in a 300m arc forward, backward or upside down across the canyon.

People say going through difficult moments brings a couple closer. After both of you scream your lungs out and are back on solid ground, you should waste no time in asking for her hand in marriage.



Pick a romantic spot at the Franz Josef Glacier to propose to your girlfriend. PHOTO: FRASER CLEMENTS



