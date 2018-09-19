New TripAdvisor website to include publishers and 'travel feed'

NEW YORK • This could be the passport to a better holiday.

TripAdvisor is set to launch a new website and mobile-device platform later this year that it claims will make it "the most personalised and connected travel community" in the world.

Currently in beta format, the new-style TripAdvisor will look to expand its community beyond travellers posting reviews to include publishers, such as National Geographic, as well as brands and social media influencers.

Travellers can connect with individuals or content creators who share information that is relevant to their interests and travel plans.

Alongside TripAdvisor's 661 million reviews and opinions, members will be able to create and view content, including photos, videos and articles.

Members will have the chance to create "trips", which can be in-depth travel guides, itineraries with maps or simple wishlists of things to do while travelling, which can be either kept private for personal use or shared to inspire and help other holiday-seekers.

Powered by what is claimed to be the world's first "travel feed", members will be able to discover more information when planning trips.

As well as National Geographic, other publishers taking part in the scheme include Conde Nast Traveller, Travel Channel, Business Insider and Insider Guides, Great Big Story (CNN Travel), Pandora Music and Nashville Music City.

TripAdvisor is the world's biggest travel site, although it has struggled to control the proliferation of fake reviews.

In 2011, Britain's Advertising Standards Authority opened an investigation into the company, eventually ordering it "not to claim or imply that all the reviews that appeared on the website were from real travellers, or were honest, real or trusted".

The company changed its motto from "Reviews You Can Trust" to "Know better. Book better. Go better".

Mr Chris Thorman, vice-president of community products and growth at National Geographic, said: "We're excited to be among the first publishers to join the new TripAdvisor, further expanding our travel footprint.

"As a global media company, we're always seeking new opportunities to share our awe-inspiring articles, photos and video content and a partnership with TripAdvisor allows us to do just that."

GUARDIAN