New Qatar Airways Singapore Premium Lounge offers an oasis of luxury

The newly opened Qatar Airways Singapore Premium Lounge is set to pamper passengers with what they desire even before they know they want it.

Just look at the Martini Bar’s mixologist serving jet-setters bespoke cocktails.

Or the à la carte menu of freshly prepared hot meals ordered on demand from the full hot kitchen to supplement the cold international buffet spread. If you are travelling as a family, everyone can sit down comfortably to restaurant-style dining at the Brasserie or Garden Bistro.



At the bronze crackle clad Martini Bar, travellers enjoy a scenic view with natural light streaking in from Changi Airport’s Cactus Garden.



The Brasserie, which is a formal dining area, offers a dining ambience similar to high-end luxury hotels. The Garden Bistro is a modern and stylish casual dining area with a unique wall of preserved plants as a centrepiece to offer a tropical touch.

If your family prefers to sip drinks and nibble hors d'oeuvres and snacks, the sleek high-top seating area by the window is another option to dine at.



The Garden Bistro is a modern and stylish casual dining area with a unique wall of preserved plants.



A privilege like no other

With the launch of the Qatar Airways Singapore Premium Lounge, it is clear that the national carrier of the State of Qatar is going all out to pamper well-heeled travellers with other ritzy amenities such as private shower suites, prayer rooms, cushy seating areas and semi-private Quiet Pods.

These coveted Quiet Pods — which each has sound proofing, reading lights, universal charging points and a coat hanger — are the first of its kind at the Al Safwa First Lounge at Hamad International Airport in the State of Qatar.

But with the recent opening of a new premium lounge at Changi Airport’s Terminal 1, five pods are now also available to Business Class travellers who choose to fly with Qatar Airways.



Passengers can nestle in any of the five semi-private Quiet Pods. Each Quiet Pod has sound proofing, reading lights, universal charging points and a coat hanger.



Covering over 700 sq m of space, the premium lounge aims to narrow the gap between Business and First Class lounges by offering first-class service and amenities. It promises Business Class globetrotters an unparalleled first-class lounge experience with its lavish interiors, exclusive amenities and other first-class offerings.

Welcoming travellers

Entering the deluxe lounge’s entrance, travellers will notice the word “marhaba” engraved on the sandstone wall. Marhaba means hello in the Arabic speaking world.

The next things that greet travellers are the warm, muted and calming hues as well as modern Arabic architecture that reflect Qatar Airways’ heritage of offering a welcoming atmosphere.

As passengers step into the swanky space, their eyes would be drawn to a vase of fresh white orchids and a botanical-inspired wall, both of which pay homage to Singapore’s national flower and passion for horticulture.

With a seating capacity of 85 passengers and plenty of universal charging points for everyone’s electronic devices, this lounge will be a sanctuary for jet-setters to catch some rest before their journeys.



Jet-setters can unwind in this stylish sanctuary before their flights.



If you are travelling as a family of leisure holidaymakers, the adults will find reading pleasure in the assortment of magazine titles available.

And there’s no reason to fret that the young ones will be restless before boarding time.

They can occupy themselves with taking Instagram wefies against several vantage points with the glamorous backdrop of different areas in the lounge. The abundance of universal charging points will also power up your family’s electronic devices in no time.

Recharge, refuel and relax

Travel-weary families who are taking connecting flights in Singapore will take comfort in the luxe shower and washroom facilities stocked with premium toiletries from Rituals. Male and female prayer rooms are also within reach.

But before you step into the bathrooms or prayer rooms, stash away your belongings at the spacious locker room that has an RFID tag access system.

One can expect an experience at the new lounge to be refreshing, smooth, warm and welcoming, and ultimately, relaxing and luxuriously comfortable.

As Qatar Airways’ fifth international premium lounge (with the rest in London, Paris, Beirut and Bangkok), the new Qatar Airways Singapore Premium Lounge will enjoy the distinction of being a benchmark and blueprint for the airline’s future Premium Lounges globally.

This is the exceptional standard that Qatar Airways’ lounges have set for themselves — nothing less than a five-star rating — and one can expect top-notch service standards to be continued on board.

About Qatar Airways Qatar Airways, the national carrier of the State of Qatar, flies to over 170 destinations worldwide. It operates three daily flights from Singapore with the Airbus A350-1000. Visit qatarairways.com/sg for more information.