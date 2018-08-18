Natas travel fair sees 20,327 visitors on its first day, up 16.96% from 2017

SINGAPORE - The National Association of Travel Agents Singapore(Natas) travel fair, Natas Holidays 2018, has attracted more than 20,000 visitors on its opening day on Friday (Aug 17).

The 20,327 visitors to the event at the Singapore Expo is an increase of 16.97 per cent from 2017.

A Natas spokesman said that the increase in visitors showed "Singaporeans' unwavering zest for travelling.

"This can be attributed to factors such as increased connectivity, emerging destinations, and the rise in interest for cruises."

The fair has 720 booths operated by 90 exhibitors, including airlines, cruises, hotels, and various travel agencies. There are also various talks by vendors and live performances on stage.

Visitors can also take part in the Natas Grand Draw to win prizes such as a pair of Premium Economy tickets to Los Angeles, New York, or San Francisco on a Singapore Airlines flight. Every $500 spent entitles visitors to one chance in the draw.

The travel fair is open to the public till Aug 19, from 10am to 9.30pm daily. Admission is free.