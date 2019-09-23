More than a holiday: Why kids will want to head Down Under

With the December school holidays rolling around, parents out there are probably up to ears planning a trip to family-friendly destinations like Australia. The Land Down Under might be best known for its incredible coffee culture and beautiful beaches for world-class surfing, but it offers so much more than a laid-back vacation away.

Experts in family vacations at Chan Brothers Travel have curated two Global Classroom Edition tours in Australia where the whole family can bond over unique travel experiences that are both immersive and educational.

Learn to preserve peaches and apricots at a fruit farm. Watch a colony of penguins waddle back to shore after a day of fishing. Or discover how a professional beekeeper stays calm with bees buzzing around him. These are just some of the many eye-opening activities on the itineraries that will not only ignite your child’s sense of adventure, wonder and curiosity, but also help open their eyes, hearts and minds.

7D Melbourne Global Classroom Edition: A feast for your senses



Pick your own fruits and eat it on the spot at Rayner’s Orchard in Melbourne. PHOTO: CHAN BROTHERS TRAVEL



Hop onto a tractor and ride through the groves of fruit trees at Rayner’s Orchard and sample a whole new world of freshly picked seasonal fruit varieties such as tamarillos, yellow strawberry guava and Australian lime that you will not find back home. Master the step-by-step process of preserving fruits through a hands-on bottling workshop and take home colourful jars of your own fruit combinations.

Nestled in Melbourne’s Yarra Valley that produces a rich bounty of fresh produce, the orchard is home to over 450 fruit varieties.

Another highlight is the Paddock to Plate Tour at Collingwood Children Farm where children and the young at heart will come away with a new perspective on how the world works. Visitors will learn to make connections between farm animals like cows, sheep and pigs, and the food that eventually ends up on their plate.



Catch the awe-inspiring sight of the famous penguin parade on Phillip Island. PHOTO: ROBERT BLACKBURN/VISIT VICTORIA



Nature and adventure lovers will be enchanted as you and your family witness the magnificent sight of Phillip Island’s colony of penguins waddling back to their sand burrows at dusk after a long day’s work of fishing at sea. After penguin viewing, join eco-accredited rangers for a 30-minute Little Wonder Family Tour on the coastal boardwalks before doors open to the general public for the day.



Enjoy uninterrupted views of Melbourne’s beautiful landscape from a gondola at Arthurs Seat Eagle. PHOTO: CHAN BROTHERS TRAVEL



Also included in the itinerary is a gondola ride at Arthurs Seat Eagle which offers a scenic view of Melbourne’s landscape. The ride is an excellent opportunity to bring geography lessons to life with the beautiful coastlines in full view. Next, time for fun! Unleash your inner adventurer by immersing yourself in the mazes of the Enchanted Adventure Garden or slide down slopes using tubes for a dose of adrenaline fun.

7D Gold Coast Global Classroom Edition: Indulge in star-studded ‘Funducation’

For decades, throngs of families have flocked to Gold Coast for its golden beaches and big theme parks. Why not turn fun into a learning adventure with the 7D Gold Coast Global Classroom Edition by Chan Brothers Travel.



Meet your favourite superheroes and go behind the scenes at Movie World. PHOTO: CHAN BROTHERS TRAVEL



Before making a beeline for your favourite attractions at Movie World, go on a behind-the-scenes tour for a different perspective of the attraction. Have lunch with your favourite movie characters and discover what it takes to construct and maintain a world-class rollercoaster like the Superman Escape that can reach 100 kilometres an hour in a mere two seconds before experiencing the ride for yourself.

Can’t get enough of thrill-seeking rides? The tour also includes a stop at Dreamworld and Whitewater World, the biggest theme park in Australia. After splashing through water slides and watching live performances by Dreamworks characters like Shrek and the entire Madagascar crew, head for the Australian Wildlife Experience. There, you will get to cuddle koalas, walk alongside wombats and kangaroos, and visit the Animal Recovery Room to learn about veterinary practices.



Feed wild dolphins when they swim near the waters of Moreton Island. PHOTO: CHAN BROTHERS TRAVEL



This tour includes a trip to Tangalooma Island Resort in Moreton Island where you get to wade into knee-deep water for an experience like no other. Feed wild bottlenose dolphins and learn a lesson or two on dolphin conservation from resident marine biologists at the resort. The aquatic mammals have been swimming naturally into the waters of the resort at around sunset since the 1990s.

Another stop along the tour is Superbee Honeyworld. There, discover what it takes to be a professional beekeeper that handles over a thousand bees at the same time. Be enthralled by the sweet makings of honey and learn how it is produced and transferred from beehive to bottle.



Discover more than 500 varieties of fruits at Tropical Fruit World. PHOTO: CHAN BROTHERS TRAVEL



At the peak of the summer fruit-picking season in December, you can’t miss a trip to Tropical Fruit World, where more than 500 fruits are grown in a farm the size of 125 football fields.