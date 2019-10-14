Money Hacks podcast: Choosing the best travel insurance policy for your needs

Money Hacks Ep 56: How to choose the best travel insurance policy for your needs

10:10 mins

Synopsis: In this fortnightly podcast series on Mondays, The Business Times and The Straits Times break down actionable financial tips.

This episode focuses on travel insurance and we speak with MoneySmart's Singapore general manager Abel Lee, who oversees its insurance business.

He tackles our questions:

1. How can travel insurance be seen as an investment? (0:57)

2. What should we take note of when choosing a policy? (1:45)

3. How important is it to check the T&Cs? (4:09)

4. Is there a best time to buy travel insurance? (5:02)

5. Are there particular kinds of travel insurance policies for specific groups of people?

Produced by: Chris Lim & Lee Kim Siang

Edited by: Adam Azlee

Dear readers,

We are conducting consumer research to find out what types of content you like. Please click on the link below to participate in a short survey which will help us serve you better. Respondents stand a chance to win $100 shopping vouchers and get invited to participate in consumer interviews.

Link: https://sph.au1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_4MwYEyWCtmRKUHH

Like, subscribe and rate our Money Hacks podcast on:

Spotify: http://str.sg/oeGN

Apple Podcasts: http://str.sg/oeXe

Google podcasts: http://str.sg/oeGd

Websites: bt.sg/moneyhacks

https://str.sg/JJmm

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.

Watch a video of podcasts on the rise in Singapore: https://youtu.be/aGJ4cbch6eQ