Money FM Podcast: Next evolutionary step in travel planning

Join Money FM's Glenn van Zutphen (left) as he speaks with Albert Tan, founder of String Travel, an app designed for users to ease their travel planning by enabling them to reference a shared portal of user-generated itineraries.
Published
1 hour ago

TAP/CLICK TO LISTEN: Weekend Mornings: Next evolutionary step in travel planning

10:31 mins

Synopsis: Join host Glenn van Zutphen, as he speaks with Albert Tan, founder of String Travel, an app designed for users to ease their travel planning by enabling them to reference a shared portal of user-generated itineraries.

Produced by: Glenn Van Zutphen of Weekend Mornings on MoneyFM 89.3

Topics: 

