Money FM Podcast: Next evolutionary step in travel planning

TAP/CLICK TO LISTEN: Weekend Mornings: Next evolutionary step in travel planning
10:31 mins
Synopsis: Join host Glenn van Zutphen, as he speaks with Albert Tan, founder of String Travel, an app designed for users to ease their travel planning by enabling them to reference a shared portal of user-generated itineraries.
Produced by: Glenn Van Zutphen of Weekend Mornings on MoneyFM 89.3
