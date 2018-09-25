Money FM podcast: Coffee with Claressa - Destination Switzerland and more reasons to visit

Coffee with Claressa - Destination Switzerland and more reasons to visit
14:59 mins
Synopsis: Switzerland Tourism CEO Martin Nydegger stops in for Coffee with Claressa and talks about a brand new stopover programme to entice long-haul Singaporean travellers to visit.
Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
On Google podcasts: http://bit.ly/2PyJiqs