If you have not made plans for your year-end holiday, here are some tips for a vacction that will not cost an arm and a leg.

1 Be flexible with dates and timings If you are flexible with dates and timings, there are still promotional fares available.

Singapore Airlines has fares as low as $186 to Phuket, $241 to Bangkok and $385 to Bandung. For more information, bookings and terms and conditions, go to bit.ly/1TliFhO.

Budget carrier Scoot flies to long-haul destinations such as Berlin for about $1,000 and Athens for about $900, inclusive of meals and luggage.

2 Look at less-popular destinations Chan Brothers has last-minute deals, such as a five-day Ho Chi Minh City and Can Tho tour in Vietnam from $678.

Can Tho is a bustling city known for its floating markets, rice-paper-making village and cacao farm.

Alternatively, head to Belitung, Indonesia, an island off the coast of Palembang with unspoilt beaches billed as the next Bali.

A four-day package starts at $559. Prices include flights and accommodation.

3 Travel nearby Nearby destinations tend to have frequent and varied travel options and will be easier on the pocket even at peak rates.

Take a road trip to Melaka or Kuala Lumpur, either by bus or self-drive. Round-trip coach fares to Melaka or Kuala Lumpur cost about $50 to $60. Tickets can be booked online via Easybook (www.easybook.com), which lets you select from multiple bus companies.

A round-trip ferry to Bintan from Sindo Ferry (www.sindoferry.com.sg) costs $51 an adult and $41 a child, with prices staying the same all year round.

Free-and-easy travellers can book activities such as mangrove kayaking and all-terrain vehicle rides from Klook (www.klook.com). Prices range from $10 to $79 depending on the activities included.

•Prices are correct as of Friday and applicable for travel this month and next, subject to availability.