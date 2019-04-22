Jetting about Western Australia with a peace of mind

In a digital age where we deal with an unprecedented amount of information, planning for your family’s next travel adventure can be a daunting task, especially when you have young children in tow.

Where should your next travel destination be? What should be on your itinerary? How about the logistics? How to keep the children occupied? Will there be something for every family member?

Fret not. Travel experts at Jetabout Holidays have curated three Western Australia land packages, each with a different focus, to cater to the needs of family travellers.

BROOME: 4D3N ALL-INCLUSIVE ADVENTURE WITH FLIGHT

(FROM S$810 PER PERSON - SPECIAL DEPARTURES ON JUNE 13, 17 & 21)

Fly direct to Broome this June school holiday for a fuss-free family vacation. A remote outback town nestled in untouched wilderness, Broome makes for a great playground for curious kids to explore. With this all-inclusive tour, all you need to do is pack comfortable walking shoes for everyone in the family, plenty of sunblock and camera to capture the precious memories.

This package includes:

RIDING INTO THE SUNSET





Broome’s iconic sunset camel ride along Cable Beach. PHOTO: TOURISM WESTERN AUSTRALIA



Kids will love the world-renowned Cable Beach. At low tide, a 900m stretch of white sandy beach is exposed and the water becomes calmer for kids to play in. Toilets and shower facilities are available at the site, so do pack extra clothes for the kids to have fun along the beach. Hop on one of the iconic sunset camel rides along a stretch of pristine white sand for an unforgettable and unique experience for the whole family.

DISCOVERING THE PEARL OF BROOME





Willie Creek Pearl Farm Tour. PHOTO: JETABOUT HOLIDAYS

Learn more about Broome’s pearling history with the award-winning Pearl Farm Tour at Willie Creek Pearl Farm. Get insights into the fascinating process of pearl farming as you cruise Willie Creek’s azure waters. At the end of the four-hour tour, browse the stunning collection of pearl jewellery at the showrooms and if you’d like, purchase one home as a memento. HUNTING FOR DINOSAUR FOOTPRINTS

Dinosaur footprints at Gantheaume Point in Broome. PHOTO: TOURISM WESTERN AUSTRALIA

Excite the palaeontologist in you and your child as the family strolls along Gantheaume Point. At very low tide, the footprints of different dinosaur species that roam the coast of Broome some 130 million years ago are revealed. Imagine the fun trying to identify whether the footprint belonged to a Stegosaurus with bony plates and spiked tail or a long-necked Sauropod. The hike can get slippery so make sure your little ones wear proper shoes with a good grip. If you are travelling with infants, you may want to bring along a baby carrier to free up your hands. Before you leave, don’t forget to take an insta-worthy family photo at Gantheaume Point’s stunning red cliff.

PERTH: 4D3N COACH EXPERIENCE

(FROM S$695 PER PERSON - TRAVEL BETWEEN APRIL 1 2019 AND MARCH 31 2020)

Perth is perfect for kids of all ages with plenty of activities to keep them entertained. If you are travelling with younger kids, do pack some activity books, toys and snacks to prevent them from getting restless during the coach ride.

For this itinerary, you can pick your choice of a full-day coach tour on your second day:

TRUDGING UP THE DUNES

(Option 1: Pinnacles, Koalas & Sand Boarding 4WD Adventure Tour)





The Pinnacles, Nambung National Park. PHOTO: JETABOUT HOLIDAYS



This tour takes your family to the Caversham Wildlife Park, where you get to see koalas and kangaroos, the mystical Pinnacle dessert at Nambung National Park and Western Australia’s biggest sand dunes at Lancelin. Get your adrenaline pumping as you ride the four-wheel drive or sand board down the massive dunes. Wear something comfortable and pack some goggles as it gets very windy and you would not want kids crying and complaining of sand in their eyes. This tour is not recommended for those travelling with infants.

WALKING WITH GIANTS

(Option 2: Full day Valley of the Giants Tree Top Walk Tour)





Walk along the 600m elevated walkway at Valley of the Giants. PHOTO: VALLEY OF THE GIANTS



If you are travelling with very young kids or would like something more relaxing, this tour will be more suitable for your family. Walk into the forest canopy from 40m above ground and take in the spectacular birds’-eye view of the majestic 400-year-old tingle forest at Valley of the Giants. Walk through the 600m long elevated walkway and let the children observe the flora and fauna around them. Close your eyes and soak up the sounds of the forest for a refreshing and exhilarating experience with your family.

CORAL COAST: 8D7N OFF THE BEATEN PATH

(FROM S$965 PER PERSON - TRAVEL BETWEEN APRIL 1 2019 AND NOV 30 2019)

Roadtrips are a great way to discover a destination, but planning the logistics for one is no easy feat. With this day-to-day itinerary planned by Jetabout Holidays, your family can embark on a self-drive holiday with less hassle. All you have to do is pick up your Hertz Rental Car upon touchdown in Perth and kickstart your road adventure along Coral Coast.

Some highlights of this itinerary include:

BEFRIENDING THE DOLPHINS





Meet the adorable dolphins up-close as they swim around you. PHOTO: TOURISM WESTERN AUSTRALIA



It is rare to be able to interact with dolphins in their natural habitat, but at Monkey Mia, you get to stand in shallow waters as these mammals swim around you. Located 25km from the town of Denham near the Shark Bay World Heritage Area, Monkey Mia is the only place in Australia where dolphins visit daily. It will be a memorable experience for your kids as they learn about these sea animals up-close.

DRIVING ALONG A CANDY FLOSS BACKDROP





Driving next to Hutt Lagoon. PHOTO: JETABOUT HOLIDAYS



Approximately a four-hour drive from Monkey Mia, Hutt Lagoon is a salt lake located by the picturesque Port Gregory, a small fishing town. The bubblegum hue is created by the presence of microalgae, Dunaliella salina, a source of ß-carotene and a food-colouring agent. Drive along Port Gregory Road for the best view of the lake and plenty of photo opportunities with the family.

