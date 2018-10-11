Japan pips Singapore in 'most powerful passport' listing

The Japanese passport is the most powerful in the world, after it overtook Singapore in Henley Passport Index's fourth-quarter update, released yesterday.

The two countries previously tied for the top spot, with access to 189 destinations after both gained access to Uzbekistan.

The Japanese passport offers its citizens visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 190 destinations, compared with Singapore's 189.

Japan took the top spot after gaining visa-free access to Myanmar earlier this month.

In third place are three countries: Germany, South Korea and France. They offer visa-free or visa-on-arrival visits to 188 countries.

They were followed in fourth spot by five countries: Denmark, Finland, Italy, Sweden and Spain.

The index, compiled by global citizenship and residence advisory firm Henley & Partners, is based on data from the International Air Transport Association.

It includes 199 different passports and 227 different travel destinations.