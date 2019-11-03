In Berlin, the past lives in the present

The Germans have a word “zeitzeuge”, which broadly means that history has a lasting hold on the present. Zeitzeuge comes alive in Berlin, where markers of the past, be it preserved parts of the Iron Curtain or residences built in the Soviet style, are ever present.

I visited Berlin for two days in September, two months before the 30th anniversary of the fall of the wall on Nov 9, with Berlin planning to host a week-long celebration to mark the historic event.

Tourist footfall to Berlin has increased, with arrivals between January and August this year going up 3.2 per cent to 9.18 million from 8.9 million over the same period last year.

It was largely sunny when I was in Berlin, with temperatures averaging between 11 and 19 deg C.

My first stop was Checkpoint Charlie, the former crossing point between Soviet East Berlin and capitalistic West Berlin during the Cold War.

Vendors sell pieces of rubble and other souvenirs such as mock-ups of the front pages of newspapers around the world the day after the wall fell, though the authenticity of the stones remains suspect.

The floor is also marked to show where the wall used to be so tourists could trace the line that once divided East and West Berlin.

The guide I was with suggested going to Checkpoint Charlie in the morning to avoid the crowds, which turned out to be a good idea.

Another popular spot to see remnants of the Berlin Wall is the East Side Gallery, where a remaining 1.3km stretch of the wall snakes along the River Spree.

The concrete wall, which has a height of 3.6m and used to span about 155km – thrice the length of mainland Singapore – was built in 1961 to stop residents in East Berlin from seeking refuge in West Berlin.

Now, what remains of the wall has been decorated with murals, including the one of Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev kissing East German president Erich Honecker, which is modelled after a 1979 picture of the two men embracing.

The homoerotic mural attracted crowds of excited tourists queueing informally to take a photo with it. It was the most popular mural the afternoon I was there.

I had a better time visiting Berlin on this trip compared with my first time in December 2016. The weather had a big part to play.

I remember that visit to be a cold and dreary one. The number of tourists was far fewer then, which made photo-taking much more pleasant. I could snap and go.

But winter covered the historic city with greyness and accentuated its shadows, intensifying its burden of history. Photos turned out dark and gloomy.

I spent my days on the previous visit exploring museums, which was how I ended up at the DDR Museum learning about life in the former East Germany. The museum is named after the Deutsche Demokratische Republik or German Democratic Party.

I remember stepping out of the museum as billowy clouds loomed over the Berlin Cathedral, which sat on the edge of the Museum Island. Long shadows were cast on the green and white facade of the impressive building. A heaviness hung in the air and the gloomy streets felt emptier and colder.

But this time round, the weather was better and I was more motivated to explore the city. I felt a sense of solidarity with the many tourists around and felt as if we were all on a mission to understand Berlin better.

My favourite part of this trip was visiting different neighbourhoods in Berlin, from popular tourist spots to residential estates. I was curious to see if the fall of the wall had any effect on how the neighbourhoods have developed.

A guide and I first went to Marzahn-Hellersdorf, a workingclass residential area that is off the tourist trail, before visiting the impossibly hip Friedrichshain and affluent Schoneberg.

My friend Carla Hudstedt, an education consultant based in Berlin, describes the buildings in Marzahn-Hellersdorf as blockish, explaining that the newer additions, which appeared to be built in the past decade – after communist rule – were modelled after those built by the Soviets to accommodate a large number of residents.

I was struck by deja vu when the guide drove into Marzahn-Hellersdorf, a 20-minute ride from the Berlin Cathedral.

Looking at the buildings, I thought I could be in HDB estates such as Tampines, Chua Chu Kang or Toa Payoh, with only the German carplates and occasional Russian supermarket reminding me I was not.

At Friedrichshain, another neighbourhood in the former East Germany, but one that is closer to the city centre, there are hipster cafes, burger joints and Thai and Japanese restaurants.

I had coffee and a cheesecake at Stilbruch Kaffee, right by the Boxhagener Platz, which serves an assortment of cakes and muffins. Patrons around me were having muesli and pancakes for brunch.

The occasional arty Berliner – dressed head to toe in black – took purposeful strides past the window I was staring out of.

Trailers filled with furniture for sale, a climbing gym called Der Kegel and a skate park populate the Boxhagener Platz, the heart of the neighbourhood and popular with residents and tourists alike.

Fitness enthusiasts were sweating it out at gyms in the plaza while groups of tourists took turns to pose with the graffiti and posters surrounding the plaza, bearing slogans such as “Berlin, Not For Sale” and “Reclaim Your City”.

The contrast between these two former East Berlin neighbourhoods with Schoneberg, a former West Berlin neighbourhood close to the city centre, was most stark when I visited the latter later.

I felt like I was in Paris, looking at the lower floors of the Haussmann buildings where balconies were segregated and had decorative motifs.

The guide said: “This is one of the richest neighbourhoods in Berlin.” I was not surprised.

Yoga studios, cocktail bars and chic fine-dining restaurants serving Italian, German and the occasional Turkish food dotted the sidewalks on the first levels of residential buildings.

On higher floors, well-tended flowers peeked out of the balconies.

The three neighbourhoods I visited each told a distinct story of its past, I thought.

Marzahn-Hellersdorf felt like it had gone through urbanisation the way Singapore did.

Soviet leaders had to build residential buildings in a rush to settle people into homes, so the buildings became more about function. Design appears to be an afterthought, unlike the buildings I saw in Schoneberg.

The people I asked for directions from in Schoneberg felt warmer and responded in English. In contrast, passers-by in Marzahn- Hellersdorf ignored me when I asked for directions. They said they spoke no English when I asked them about their neighbourhood.

Carla had warned me that residents in Marzahn-Hellersdorf are usually immigrants from Eastern Europe or Asia, so they may not speak English. It occurred to me then that the wall might have fallen 30 years ago, but some divides persist until today.

But not all East Berlin neighbourhoods are unfriendly to tourists – Friedrichshain certainly was not. Its vibe was closer to that of Schoneberg than that of Marzahn- Hellersdorf.

Carla told me: “Friedrichshain’s proximity to the city centre meant it developed quite quickly when Berlin got busier. Workers wanted to stay close to the city.”

Friedrichshain was a bigger and cooler Tiong Bahru, I thought.

The neighbourhoods’ development, which seems to be determined by their history and proximity to the city centre, was fascinating.

I might never fully understand what zeitzeuge means, but I hope understanding the history of different neighbourhoods in Berlin brings me a little closer.

• The writer’s trip was hosted by Frasers Hospitality Group.