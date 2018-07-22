How to pack for a year-long trip

NEW YORK • Here are some of the most important takeaways on packing and prepping for long-term solo travel by New York Times travel columnist Jada Yuan.
I got so stressed out about packing and starting a new job that I totally overlooked what I needed most - the proper credit cards to make sure I had access to money at all times. Not having those before I left was the single biggest headache of the early part of the trip.
