Hop on for a scenic spin

Pleasures of bus-hopping

Why do I go bus-hopping? Because it makes me feel like a tourist in my own country.

Riding through unfamiliar neighbourhoods with no end goal besides exploration, I am no longer a commuter but a traveller, and suddenly, a city that once seemed mundane is filled with wonder.

I gain a new perspective - quite literally, taking in the sights from the upper deck of a 518 bus as it zips down the expressway to Orchard, or marvelling, from the window seat of a 145 bus, at the shophouses and changing face of housing in Tanjong Pagar. The bus also passes Keppel Harbour, and the large cranes remind me of giraffes in the twilight.

The five public bus routes were chosen for their scenery as well as nearby heritage and recreational attractions. Service 975, for example, goes through Lim Chu Kang, including a tree-lined heritage road which used to serve plantations in the area. Riding past the abandoned Neo Tiew housing estate, I get into a contemplative mood.

A long bus ride can be meditative or maddening, depending on your state of mind. Either way, there is pleasure to be found in the comforting, predictable rhythms of the bus, and the way the changing view offers a scenic backdrop to thoughts and conversations.

We move in an air-conditioned bubble detached from the smell and hubbub of the streets - but with ample opportunity to gaze, voyeuristically, at people going about their daily business.

The best journeys often hit that sweet spot between structure and spontaneity. Bus-hopping, perhaps, can feel a bit like being in a Choose Your Own Adventure book, where you pick how you want your story to go: "Transfer to 167 to head to Bukit Merah. Stay on 980 to continue your journey to Geylang."

Sometimes, the unexpected things - a rainbow, say, or an odd detour - make a journey special.

This feature does not pretend to be exhaustive, and has omitted popular routes, such as 36, which takes you from Changi Airport to Orchard, and 67, which travels from Tampines to Choa Chu Kang via Rochor and Bukit Timah.

To craft a more concrete plan, refer to the TransitLink website for the full list of stops and flesh out your itinerary with the help of Google Maps and busrouter.sg.

So tell us, what are your favourite bus routes? Write in with your suggestions. Who knows, there may be enough for a sequel.