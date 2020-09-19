Sail away: Go 'overseas' by kayaking, diving and cruising around Singapore

SINGAPORE - As Singaporeans run out of things to do on the mainland, boat and waterway tours are seeing a surge in demand among those seeking a getaway.

Here are some ideas on how to sail away.

Explore Singapore's waters on these boat and dive tours



Luxury tall ship Royal Albatross has been seeing healthy demand since resuming dinner cruises in September. PHOTO: ROYAL ALBATROSS



Shortly after Mr Robin Loh, 48, tour guide and founder of local operator Let's Go Tour, launched his new business venture Under Da Boat Seafood Market in June, a member of the public contacted him to organise a kelong tour for his family.

"He approached me as I have both guiding expertise and an understanding of the local fishing industry," says Mr Loh.

Formerly sceptical of the demand for local tourism, the request changed his mind. Having fished recreationally for over 20 years, the co-owner of a half-cabin cruiser realised he had all the resources needed to get a kelong tour up and running.

Uncover the secret side of Sentosa on a kayaking expedition



Journalist Clara Lock (right) and Ms Sheena Neo kayaking near Tanjong Rimau, which has several World War II gun turrets. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



Wind in my hair, paddles slicing water, seawater flecking legs and shoulders. I taste salt on my lips and feel a delicious burn in my arms. There is something about physical rigour that makes one feel alive.

Perched in an inflatable kayak, paddling across the gulf of water separating Labrador Park from Sentosa, it strikes me that I have not felt this way in a while.

Kayaking, along with other rugged, outdoorsy activities such as trekking, diving and rafting, are not things I normally associate with Singapore.

Go on a Pulau Hantu dive and try to spot some local marine critters



There is plenty to see on a dive at Pulau Hantu, including fish, coral, nudibranchs of all shapes and colours, sea horses and other sea critters. PHOTO: ABEL ANG



If you have spent any time at the beach, you will know that Singapore lacks the crystal clear waters that divers at regional dive haunts like Sipadan, Raja Ampat and Bali take for granted.

Unfortunately, as these dive spots are off-limits during the pandemic, the "crazy" idea to do a local dive trip came up.

A bit of searching on the Web led us to the YouTube channel of Mr Robert Tan, who goes by the nickname MRT-atis and regularly posts videos of his dives at Pulau Hantu, off Pulau Bukom, in southern Singapore.

Sail into the sunset on a romantic dinner cruise



Luxury tall ship Royal Albatross resumed sunset dinner cruises in September, with popular slots selling out weeks in advance. PHOTO: ROYAL ALBATROSS



Overseas proposals and birthday trips may have been scuppered due to the coronavirus pandemic, but a sunset cruise aboard luxury sailing ship Royal Albatross is a unique and dreamy alternative.

Birthday celebrations take place almost every night and proposals about once a week on the sailing ship, which resumed sunset dinner cruises this month.

My 5pm cruise on a Saturday evening, the ship's most popular time slot, is fully booked at 50 persons, down from an average of 130 pre-pandemic.

