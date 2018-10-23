Fuss-free self-drive Australian holidays

The struggles of a road trip are all too familiar — finding appropriate accommodation, all the right spots, and more.

If you’re planning a road trip to Australia, Jetabout Holidays has you covered. Let their Aussie specialists do all the planning. The Australia packages include cars rental, accommodation and a suggested day to day itinerary as well.

Trusted name

Jetabout Holidays started off in 1972 as a ticketing agent. It has since expanded its scope of business and now has expertise in package tours. Its Holiday Tours Group has 17 operating entities in 11 countries, along with a staff count of more than 700.

Delights of Down Under

Here are four Australia road trips that could be perfect for you:

1. Sydney, New South Wales: 5D4N Sydney & Regions Drive

(from S$695 per person on twin sharing basis)

This drive brings you to key locations from Blue Mountains, Hunter Valley, Port Stephens and Central Coast.



BridgeClimb Sydney. PHOTO: TOURISM AUSTRALIA



When in Sydney, why just look at one of its most iconic attractions when you can walk on it? Stroll along the Sydney Harbour Bridge with BridgeClimb Sydney, and experience different, stunning views of the city depending on what time you go — dawn, day, twilight and night.



A hot air balloon flying over the Hunter Valley Region. PHOTO: DESTINATION NSW, ELUMINATE MEDIA



In Hunter Valley, take flight on a hot air balloon and coast along Australia’s premier vineyard region. After a scenic hour-long ride, settle down to a gourmet breakfast and champagne celebration at the Peterson House Winery and Restaurant.

Learn more about the itinerary HERE.

2. Western Australia: 7D6N Great Southern & Golden Outback Drive

(from S$890 per person on twin sharing basis)



Kings Park, Perth, is the jewel in the city’s crown at sunset. PHOTO: TOURISM WESTERN AUSTRALIA



Start your trip in Perth and head to locations like Margaret River, Albany and Hyden.

At Margaret River, your package includes a Nocturnal Wildlife Tour where you will get up close and personal with woylies, the extremely rare and small marsupials native to Australia. Taking place in a private conservation sanctuary, the tour is family-friendly and a fun treats for all.



One of Australia's biggest waves is also the furthest from any ocean, Wave Rock, rises 15 meters above the outback plain. PHOTO: TOURISM WESTERN AUSTRALIA



Your road trip will also bring you to Wave Rock, a natural rock formation that resembles a tall, breaking ocean wave. Take some Instagram-worthy photos while you’re there, and read up on the wave’s cultural significance to the indigenous Ballardong people.

Learn more about the itinerary HERE.

3. Tasmania: 7D6N Tasmania Southern Lights Drive

(from S$1,040 per person on twin sharing basis)



Southern Lights, spotted by Jetabout Holidays' Aussie Specialist, around 2.30am, in 4-5°C weather on her November 2017 road trip to Tasmania. PHOTO: JETABOUT HOLIDAYS



This drive covers an epic road trip through towns such as Hobart and Swansea to iconic Tassie natural landmarks from Cradle Mountain, Mount Wellington, Port Arthur and Freycinet National Park. Get ready for a chance to spot the Southern Lights in all of its glory.

You will also spend a night at Curringa Farm, a genuine sheep and cropping farm. Experience the rural farm lifestyle with farm tours and gain insights into sheep shearing and environmentally friendly farming practices. At night, find a nice spot to lie down and gaze at the glorious Milky Way.



Curringa Farm. PHOTO: TOURISM TASMANIA



Visit Cradle Mountain–Lake St Clair National Park for ancient rainforests and alpine heaths. Apart from natural wonders like Cradle Mountain itself, try to spot the wildlife — Tasmanian Devils, quolls and echidnas are just some creatures that live here.

View the rest of the itinerary HERE.

4. South Australia: 6D5N Family Fun — Kangaroo Island, Victor Harbor and Farmstay

(from S$1,070 per person on twin sharing basis)

This family-friendly road trip begins in Adelaide and takes you to Kangaroo Island, Cape Jervis, and Victor Harbor.



Go underwater with tuna. PHOTO: OCEANIC VICTOR



From Victor Harbor, hop on over to Granite Island to swim with the Southern Bluefin Tuna. Decide how hands-on you want to be — you can feed them, head below the surface to the underwater viewing area, or don a wetsuit to swim alongside the tuna.

Your road trip will bring you to D’Arenberg Cube too, an architectural feat that houses both a wine cellar and restaurant. In it, head to The Blending Bench where you can have the hands-on experience of blending your own wine and taking it home at the end of the day.

Learn more about the itinerary HERE.

Jetabout Holidays’ specialised Australian itineraries also include the following:

Northern Territory: 5D4N Top End Nature’s Way Drive (from S$655 pp on twin sharing basis)

Victoria: 4D3N Melbourne Family Fun (from S$615 pp on twin sharing basis)

Queensland: 5D4N Highlights of Sunshine Coast - Coach Tour (from S$765 pp on twin sharing basis)

Upon booking and payment, travellers will receive all their documents approximately one month prior to their departure dates, including accommodation, car rental vouchers, emergency contacts, and the trip itinerary.

Travellers can collect their car at the car rental’s outlet located at the airport once they arrive, and return the car to the same outlet prior to departure.

Visit jetabout.com.sg to learn more.