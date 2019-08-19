Find out why Asia winter holidays are just better with Chan Brothers Travel

When it comes to winter holidays, immaculate snow-clad cities like Zermatt, Bergen and New York City are typically the first few that spring to mind. But closer to home in Asia, there are comparably charming alternatives that will give holidaymakers more bang for the buck.

This year, Chan Brothers Travel has drawn up new destinations and activities that will reimagine winter holidays for all travellers, from families to couples and friends. From gliding down the awe-inspiring mountains at Daemyung Resort Vivaldi Park Ski World in South Korea to unwinding in invigorating onsens with a breathtaking view of Mt Fuji — your next winter holiday is just a short flight away. Read on for a glimpse into the unforgettable experiences you can enjoy in Asia at the end of the year if you book your winter holidays with Chan Brothers Travel.

Hit the snow slopes with your loved ones in South Korea

Craving for a white Christmas on the slopes? Look no further. Chan Brothers Travel is bringing your dream holiday closer to you with the 7/8 Days Korea Family Fantasia With Ski Fun. Glide down the most-visited ski resort in South Korea at Daemyung Resort Vivaldi Park Ski World, one equipped with state-of-the art amenities and slopes suitable for all levels of skiers so you and your family can foster fond memories together in the snow.



Scale Mt Seorak, the third-highest mountain in South Korea. PHOTO: CHAN BROTHERS TRAVEL



Bundle up for the perfect ice-capade at the annual Hwacheon Sancheoneo Ice Festival where you can enjoy fun-filled activities, such as ice-fishing and mountain-trout fishing, against the dreamy backdrop of beautiful ice sculptures. Hoping to capture some remarkable photos for your Instagram? Scale the third-highest mountain in South Korea, Mt Seorak, in a cushy cable car ride with picturesque views of the city below.



Be mesmerised with a visit to Lotte World, South Korea’s largest indoor theme park. PHOTO: CHAN BROTHERS TRAVEL



That’s not all. Dedicated tour guides at Chan Brothers Travel will arrange for you to get all dressed up in traditional Hanbok costumes for photo-taking opportunities; you will also get the chance to make the biggest bibimbap of your life to complete the ultimate Korean experience. Immerse in historical Korean culture at the majestic Gyeongbok Palace and be prepared to be mesmerised with visits to the Sumokwon Theme Park, OOOZOOO Illumination Park and Lotte World (South Korea’s largest indoor theme park).



Enjoy Korean delicacies, including the famous Korean abalone ginseng chicken soup. PHOTO: CHAN BROTHERS TRAVEL



With an experienced team of product managers, Chan Brothers Travel knows the best places to satisfy every foodie. Indulge in a wide variety of Korean delicacies from the famous Korean abalone ginseng chicken soup, Hanjeongsik cuisine previously reserved for royals and aristocrats to the popular Korean fried chicken.

Find your inner zen and relive traditions in Japan



Unwind with Chan Brothers Travel’s brand new 7 Days Illuminate Central Japan Winter Edition. PHOTO: CHAN BROTHERS TRAVEL



Unwind this winter with Chan Brothers Travel’s brand new 7 Days Illuminate Central Japan Winter Edition. Feel your troubles melt away soaking in hot spring waters from up to four different acclaimed onsen resorts within the picturesque Mt Fuji region. Revel in the beauty of Mt Arashi and find your inner zen while strolling in the tranquil Arashiyama Bamboo Forest.

Also try your hand at a variety of experiential activities such as soy-sauce making at Yuasa Soy Sauce Factory, witness a tuna-cutting demonstration at Kuroshio Market or get an insider’s peek into the production process of plum wine at a local plum wine brewery.



Discover new ways to enjoy winter in Japan with Chan Brothers Travel.

PHOTO: CHAN BROTHERS TRAVEL



Feeling rejuvenated and ready for something more exciting? Get your adrenaline pumping at Wakayama Marina City, an amusement park with a spectrum of attractions that will appeal to all age groups, before gearing up for a shopping spree along the famed Shinsaibashi and Dotonburi shopping streets. Complete your trip with opportunities to pick succulent Japanese oranges from early December to mid-December and strawberries from mid-January to March 2020.

With Chan Brothers Travel, you will discover new ways to enjoy winter in Japan.

Double up your dose of fun at Club Med Sahoro and Club Med Tomamu Hokkaido



Uncover the heart of your perfect winter getaway with the 8 Days Hokkaido Club Med Winter Fun. PHOTO: CHAN BROTHERS TRAVEL



Immerse yourself completely in the winter wonderland of your dreams with the

8 Days Hokkaido Club Med Winter Fun. You will visit not just one, but two Club Med resorts during this tour — Club Med Tomamu Hokkaido and Club Med Sahoro. Spend your days gliding down snow-capped mountains, snow trekking in the glistening wilderness or frolicking in the snow with your loved ones.

As a guest of Club Med, you can expect free-flow beverages, including alcoholic drinks, and savour the freshest of fish and seafood nabe hotpots at designated bars and restaurants. Splash in Japan’s largest indoor pool within Club Med Tomamu Hokkaido, or unwind in the outdoor Canadian bath or indoor Ofuro Japanese bath at Club Med Sahoro. Chan Brother’s double Club Med itinerary truly serves up double the happiness without burning a hole in your pocket.



Indulge in a sulphuric hot spring bath at Noboribetsu city for a complete pampering. PHOTO: CHAN BROTHERS TRAVEL



Outside of the Club Med offerings, indulge in an invigorating sulphuric hot spring bath at an onsen resort in Noboribetsu city for a complete pampering. Chan Brothers Travel’s expertise in Japanese food and lifestyle will whet your appetite and make you crave for more ⁠— cue dancing abalone with scallops, Hokkaido crab buffet and 8-course Kaiseki dinners.

Chan Brothers Travel’s seasoned experience in South Korea and Japan paves the way for an ultimate winter vacation in Asia. With carefully curated itineraries brimming with enthralling activities, unique palette offerings and unforgettable experiences ⁠— you are one step away from realising your dream winter holiday closer to home.