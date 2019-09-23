Famed Chinese scenic spot Jiuzhaigou to reopen after quake

CHENGDU (XINHUA) - Part of the Jiuzhaigou National Park in south-west China's Sichuan Province will reopen to visitors on Friday (Sept 27) on a trial basis, over two years after it was hit by a powerful earthquake, local authorities said Monday.

During the trial period, the park will open from 8.30am to 5pm daily and receive no more than 5,000 tourists per day.

Tourists will need to buy tickets from designated websites before visiting the area, according to the park's management bureau, with all visitors required to join a tour group.

On Aug 8, 2017, a 7.0-magnitude quake forced the closure of the Jiuzhaigou National Park, a Unesco World Heritage site famous for its spectacular waterfalls, lush forests and serene plateau lakes.

The Jiuzhai Huanglong Airport also suspended services.

After more than two years of rebuilding, 85 per cent of the park's area is now ready to receive tourists, according to the bureau.

On Aug 8, Sichuan Airlines resumed operating flights between Jiuzhaigou and Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan Province.

As an important transport hub linking tourist sites to the outside world, the airport plans to resume flight services to cities including Chongqing, Xi'an, Beijing and Shanghai within the year.