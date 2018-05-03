Experience Dusseldorf with The Straits Times and Singapore Airlines

DUSSELDORF - Dusseldorf is a German metropolis with a cosy atmosphere. Wander into the city and it feels big and also intimate, with its mix of secret gardens and power-pink palaces, hip enclaves and imaginative skyline along the mighty Rhine River.

The Straits Times and Singapore Airlines, which flies four times a week to the city, are collaborating on an insider travel story and video.

Now on a six-day trip, Straits Times travel writer Lee Siew Hua and multimedia editor/videographer Aileen Teo have been exploring the rejuvenated Media Harbour, once a place of crumbling warehouses. Media, technology and creative industries have now moved in, including trivago and Reuters.

Here, quirky plastic figures drip down a heritage facade while a trio of post-modernist Frank Gehry buildings tilt and twist into the sky.

We have also walked into the cobble-stoned old town, Altstadt, with the world's Longest Bar of 260 pubs. Here, people chill with beer glasses of the local copper-red altbier with its deep caramel flavour.

A gallery owner shows us playful street art one sunny afternoon. Soon, we walk into a May Day party on a street where relaxed locals cluster over coffee and beer to welcome springtime as musicians jam.

On a day-trip to nearby Duisburg, we step onto a walkable rollercoaster with vistas of the green countryside. In another spot, a factory complex that once produced pig iron looks like an revamped dystopia, with illuminated halls for opera and fashion shows. For scuba-divers, there's a massive rust-red tank with submerged planes and cars.

Bizarre, but it's really a story of savvy transformation.

In Dusseldorf and Duisburg, step back into time and also experience a very contemporary world on our STxSIA journey.