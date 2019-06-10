Enjoy hassle-free business travel to Kuala Lumpur with Firefly

Think wide spaces, fuss-free check-in, immigration and security screening and quick boarding – minus the crowds and long queues. For frequent business travellers, travelling is a serious business and it ideally has to be comfortable and stress-free.

Now that Firefly has resumed its service to the newly-renovated Seletar Airport, you have an alternative option to fly to Kuala Lumpur. The airport is managed by Changi Airport Group (CAG), so you will enjoy the same world-class efficiency and system as Changi Airport.

Here are the seven reasons for choosing the carrier’s Seletar-Subang route for your business trips.

1. Seletar is closer to the city than Changi



Seletar Airport is more centrally-located and faster to get to. PHOTO: FIREFLY



Located in Seletar, the airport is close to residential estates of Punggol, Sengkang, Ang Mo Kio and Sembawang. It’s also nearer to the city, meaning you can just pop out of your office in Shenton Way and reach Seletar Airport in a shorter time compared to making the journey to Changi Airport located at the far eastern end of Singapore.

2. Convenient flight timings that fit your schedule



Firefly's turboprop aircraft parked at Seletar Airport's tarmac. PHOTO: FIREFLY



Firefly offers six daily flights out of Seletar Airport with the first flight departing at 8.40am and the last flight departing at 7pm. With an impressive on-time record of more than 90 per cent, you can rest assured that you will reach your meeting in Kuala Lumpur in good time on the same day.

3. Breeze through the airport



Shorter queues at check-in counters and security lanes in Seletar Airport. PHOTO: FIREFLY



Passengers can expect faster and shorter queues at Seletar Airport’s four check-in counters, six immigration lanes and two security screening stations. It won’t take long before you comfortably settle down in the spacious gate holding area, enjoying some peace and quiet as you sort out your work using the free WiFi available.



Firefly's ground staff at Seletar Airport. PHOTO: FIREFLY



Long queues and rowdy travellers can sometimes cause tempers to flare and patience to run thin, especially when you are in a rush. So if you are looking for a pocket of time to unwind and collect your thoughts before an important meeting, Seletar Airport is the right place to be.

4. Less crowd, fewer distractions



A peaceful and cosy ambience for business travellers at Seletar Airport. PHOTO: FIREFLY



The newly-renovated 10,000 sqm two-storey passenger terminal at Seletar Airport is expected to handle up to 700,000 passengers yearly. That’s only one per cent of Changi’s 65.6-million passenger load in 2018. While it may not boast the same number of retail shops, F&B outlets and Duty-Free Shopping (DFS), Seletar offers you a more peaceful and stress-free experience.

5. Breakfast in Singapore, lunch in Kuala Lumpur​



Subang Airport is a more convenient location to get to your meeting points in KL. PHOTO: FIREFLY



It takes less than 2.5 hours to reach Subang Airport from your home or office, subject to traffic condition. The point-to-point journey is faster as compared to flying from Changi Airport.

At Changi Airport, travellers have to factor in an additional hour to clear immigration and security checks as well as the walk to the departure gate. At Seletar Airport, everything is within a short walking distance – you can even see the aircraft parked at the tarmac from the check-in counter.

Speaking to journalists in Singapore on May 23, Firefly’s chief executive officer Mr Philip See said: “While flying point-to-point from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) to Changi Airport can take several hours, a Subang-Seletar trip takes under two hours. Fundamentally, it's a great route, especially for business travellers."

6. Friendly crew at your service



Firefly's friendly cabin crew during service. PHOTO: FIREFLY



Firefly’s all-in fare includes a 20kg baggage allowance and complimentary snacks and refreshments onboard. During the short flight, you can sit back and relax with their in-flight magazine, Fireflyz, a powernap or refuel yourself with a quick bite. Firefly’s friendly cabin crew will make sure that you are well taken care of until you reach your destination safely.

7. Be on time for your meetings



Cut short your travel time when you fly the Seletar-Subang route with Firefly. PHOTO: FIREFLY



The best part about landing in Kuala Lumpur’s Subang Airport is you get to beat the crowd at Kuala Lumpur International Airport’s (KLIA) and the traffic in Sepang. Compared to KLIA, Subang Airport is located nearer to Kuala Lumpur’s city centre and the Klang Valley area, which means your commute time to the city centre is cut short if you take the Seletar-Subang route. It takes around 25 to 30 minutes cab ride to get to the city centre, compared to almost an hour’s journey if you travel from KLIA.

With less time wasted on commute, you can reach your destination faster and be more productive with your time. In fact, you can even make the return trip to Singapore on the same day – all in a day’s work.