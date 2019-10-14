Easy road trip in New Zealand

Let wanderlust lead your next holiday with minimal fuss. Hit the road on four wheels in New Zealand where the roads are well-paved and easy to navigate. This is perfect if you’re embarking on a self-drive trip for the first time with a loved one or even young children.

But instead of dealing with the hassle of planning for one, choose from well-planned self-drive packages from Jetabout Holidays. Bookings for accommodation and car rental are taken care of. A day-to-day driving guide and itinerary will also be prepared especially by Jetabout Holidays’ New Zealand specialist for each of the self-drive packages booked, so you can choose to rely on it whenever you feel like it.

Customised itineraries are available too. All you need to do is to select your travel dates with your places of interest, then leave the rest — including the booking of flight tickets — to Jetabout Holidays New Zealand specialist to organise your hassle-free holiday.

Check out these two self-drive travel packages curated by Jetabout Holidays to the North Island of New Zealand to learn about the cultural and relax amid the lush environment; and to the South Island for an adventure to explore the great outdoors.

Outdoor adventures down South

9D8N Gems of South Island — Southern Lights + Nature & Adventure Drive

(From $2,275 per person incl. hotel stay, car rental & sightseeing as per itinerary; travel period: now till March 31, 2020)

The more adventurous will be excited by the activities in the mountains, fiords and glaciers at the south island. Sighting of the Southern Lights will be an impressive and memorable experience, so be sure to bring your DSLR camera and tripod to capture the phenomenal sight.

This package includes:

Make time for stargazing — Church of the Good Shepherd, Lake Tekapo Southern Lights



Church of Good Shepherd at Lake Tekapo. PHOTO: JENSEN CHUA PHOTOGRAPHY, JETABOUT HOLIDAYS



Lake Tekapo is amazing by day with its turquoise water, and by night, it becomes a stage for the spectacular Aurora Australis (Southern Lights) display. Part of a UNESCO Dark Sky Reserves, Lake Tekapo is one of the best spots to view the Southern Lights. The Church of the Good Shepherd, which was built in 1935, is the only church at Lake Tekapo. It is popular with photography enthusiasts, so avoid peak hours in the daytime if you wish to avoid the crowd.

Icy encounters — Glacier Explorers Boat Cruise



Tasman Lake Cruise. PHOTO: JENSEN CHUA PHOTOGRAPHY, JETABOUT HOLIDAYS



Make sure you layer on warm clothing and wear sturdy boots for a 20-minute walk on an uneven track to board a boat to Tasman Glacier. The boat can pass so close to the icebergs that you can even touch them. Everyone in the family will appreciate a little glaciology knowledge provided by a guide to accompany the spectacular views of the surrounding mountains.

Walking on ice — Tasman Glacier Heli Hike



Tasman Glacier Hike with Mount Cook Ski Planes & Helicopters. PHOTO: JENSEN CHUA PHOTOGRAPHY, JETABOUT HOLIDAYS



This tour presents an opportunity to walk on New Zealand’s biggest glacier and experience a fly-by on a helicopter. Explore the amazing ice formations as your skilful guide cuts steps in the glacier. Don’t worry about getting special shoes for the hike as you will be properly outfitted from top to toe, though it will be a good idea to put on your beanie and shades too. You can also opt to explore another part of the glacier.

Twist and shout from the canyons — Shotover Jetboat Ride





The world’s most exciting boat ride. PHOTO: JENSEN CHUA PHOTOGRAPHY, JETABOUT HOLIDAYS



Get your adrenaline pumping with the world’s most exciting boat ride. Starting from Arthur’s Point Beach in Queenstown, skim past rocky outcrops at close range, twist and turn through narrow canyons, and wait for it — experience plenty of 360-degree spins along the way. So hold on tight and enjoy the wild ride.

View the package here.

Cultural discoveries and relaxing spots up North

8D7N Northern Highlights Adventure Drive

(From $1,455 per person incl. hotel stay, car rental & sightseeing as per itinerary; travel period: now till March 31, 2020)





Auckland City. PHOTO: TOURISM NEW ZEALAND



Start your adventure in Auckland, New Zealand’s largest city where you can visit the central museums and galleries, then drive out to explore deserted beaches, waterfalls and native forests. There are many bays and islands at North Island. Look out for dolphins as you island-hop with a purpose-built vessel equipped with a low viewing deck and underwater microphones. At Rotorua, learn a Māori greeting or two and get up close to a few bubbling mud pools, shooting geysers and hot springs.

This package includes:

Be a Hobbit for the day — Hobbiton Movie Set Tour





Hobbiton, Matamata. PHOTO: TOURISM NEW ZEALAND



Transport yourself to Middle-earth and imagine yourself to be Frodo or Bilbo as a tour guide leads you through the original Hobbiton Movie Set from The Lord of the Rings movie trilogy and The Hobbits films. Lose yourself among the “hobbit holes” and enjoy a glass of bespoke beverage as you rest in a comfy handcrafted leather chair in front of a crackling fire, while admiring the view across the lake to the mill and Bag’s End.

Soak all your cares away — Polynesian Spa Lake Spa





Polynesian Lake Spa. PHOTO: POLYNESIAN LAKE SPA



Nourish your skin and relieve tired muscles as you relax in the mineral pools at this natural mineral bathing and luxury spa retreat. Set on the tranquil shores of Lake Rotorua, experience wellness from a dreamy fusion of hot mineral spring bathing, spa therapies and lake views.

Learn to say “Kia Ora” — Mitai Māori Village Experience with Hangi



Te Puia, Rotorua. PHOTO: TOURISM NEW ZEALAND



Meet and learn about the indigenous people of the country, the Māori. Kids will love to hear Māori legends and foodies will enjoy the Hangi feast cooked in earth ovens. The tour also takes you through a guided bush walk, with a possibility of seeing glow-worms in their natural habitat.

View the package here.

Tips for a self-drive trip in New Zealand Never drink and drive.

Everyone in the car must have seatbelts on at all times.

Do not use your mobile phone while driving.

Be extra vigilant and look out for sheep that have wandered onto the road.

Stay within speed limits indicated on road signs