Easy and breezy guide to UnDiscover Tasmania

Tasmania may be Australia’s smallest state, but the idyllic southernmost region has much to offer.

For one, it is a nature lover’s dream — from dramatic rugged coastlines, pristine alpine forests to intriguing geological marvels, Tasmania offers a postcard-perfect getaway.

If you are thinking of having a scenic road trip in Tassie, Jetabout Holidays offers breezy self-drive holidays that allow you to explore the area’s attractions at a leisurely pace without having to fret over travel details.

With Jetabout Holidays’ day-to-day self-drive itinerary guides in Tasmania, everything — from accommodation and car rentals, to tours — is covered. Those who prefer not to drive can opt for coach tour packages instead.

Set your spirit free in Tasmania with these four road trips:

1. 6 Days 5 Nights Around Tasmania Expedition Drive



Glide across eucalyptus treetops 50m above the forest floor. PHOTO: TOURISM AUSTRALIA & TOURISM TASMANIA



Immerse in the splendour of Tasmania’s diverse heritage and nature offerings in this cross-island adventure.

Just a 30-minute drive away from Hobart is the quaint village of Richmond — home to Richmond’s Bridge, Australia's oldest freestone road bridge that was constructed by convict labourers in 1823, and Australia's oldest Roman Catholic church.

Photo buffs can snap away at Russell Falls. Standing tall at 295m, it is hailed as one of Tasmania’s most breath-taking cascading waterfalls.

Look out for adorable marsupials called pademelons as you make your way to Lake St Clair, one of Australia's deepest lakes. From Strahan, board the Strahan Gordon River Cruise to the famed Cradle Mountain, a Tasmanian Wilderness World Heritage Area.

Get swept up by panoramic views of glacial lakes, age-old rainforests and alpine heathlands before spending a night in the mountains.

6 Days 5 Nights Around Tasmania Expedition Drive

From $1,175* per adult

Includes: Hotel Stay, Car Rental, National Holiday Park Pass & Day to Day Drive Itinerary

BONUS: Quote “Strait Times” upon enquiry and Enjoy free A$50 Gourmet Traveller Gift Card per adult for any Tasmania packages booked by April 30, 2019.

Click here for full tour package details.

2. 7 Days 6 Nights Tasmania Southern Lights Nature Drive



Prepare to get star struck by Tasmania’s stunning night skies. PHOTO: TOURISM AUSTRALIA & TOURISM TASMANIA



This self-drive tour starts at the south-western region of Tasmania. Be sure to get your cameras ready at Lake Pedder, as the luminous Southern Lights (Aurora Australis) and stars dazzle the skies in the wee hours of the morning.

After visiting the landmark Russell Falls, enjoy a rustic farm stay experience at the 300-hectare Curringa Farm, which rears sheep and grows crops in environmentally friendly ways. Enjoy a night’s stay in a comfy cottage that opens up to Lake Meadowbank.

At Port Arthur, admire the rarely seen Tessellated Pavement, a geological marvel that resembles tiled flooring.

At nightfall, those who are game for thrills can brave the Port Arthur Ghost Tour that takes visitors to haunted buildings and ruins that used to be occupied by convicts, soldiers and free settlers.

More than 1,000 people died in this former penal settlement, making it the perfect spot for some spine-chilling ghost stories to be shared.

7 Days 6 Nights Southern Lights Nature Drive

From $1,040* per adult

Includes: Hotel Stay, Car Rental, National Holiday Park Pass, Entry to Port Arthur Historic Site & Day to Day Drive Itinerary

BONUS: Quote “Strait Times” upon enquiry and Enjoy free A$50 Gourmet Traveller Gift Card per adult for any Tasmania packages booked by April 30, 2019.

Click here for full tour package details.

3. 7 Days 6 Nights Discover Tasmania Coach Tour



The night here has just begun. PHOTO: TOURISM AUSTRALIA & TOURISM TASMANIA



See the best of urban and rural Tasmania in this coach tour. It opens with a Grand Port Arthur Tour that chronicles Australia’s convict-era history through various restored buildings and ruins.

Feel intrigued? Join the Isle of The Dead Cemetery Tour, which reveals the cemetery sites of convicts and soldiers.

The next day, make a trek up Mount Wellington, which rises more than 1,200m above sea level. The summit is an unrivalled vantage point of Hobart town and its undulating waterways.

Don’t forget to catch a refreshing break at Hobart town’s Salamanca Place, which is chockfull of warehouse art galleries, restaurants and theatres. The vibrant Salamanca Market, a melting pot of locally made products, is a definite must-visit.

After a day in the city, retreat back to nature with a day-long Bruny Island Traveller Tour. Gourmands can indulge in various tastings of local produce, including cheeses, shucked oysters and wines.

7 Days 6 Nights Discover Tasmania (Hobart, Port Arthur, Bruny Island & Cradle Mountain) Coach Tour

From $1,495* per adult

Includes: Hotel Stay, Intercity and Airport Transfers, Grand Hobart Tour, Grand Port Arthur Tour, Bruny Island Traveller Tour & Cradle Mountain Tour ­­

BONUS: Quote “Strait Times” upon enquiry and Enjoy free A$50 Gourmet Traveller Gift Card per adult for any Tasmania packages booked by April 30, 2019.

Click here for full tour package details.

4. 7 Days 6 Nights Grand Tour of Tasmania (Hobart-Launceston) Coach Tour



Get close to wombats at Bonorong Wildlife Sanctuary. PHOTO: TOURISM AUSTRALIA & TOURISM TASMANIA



The best of Tasmania’s nature gems are out in full force in this six-night coach tour. After a day spent exploring Bruny Island’s sea caves and cliffs, head to Tasmania’s first national park Mount Field, where many pristine lakes and vegetation await.

Besides exploring the waterfalls and trails, do make time for Bonorong Wildlife Park, a sanctuary for the iconic Tasmanian Devil and wallabies.

At Tasman National Park, admire the rugged beauty of the Tasman Arch and Devil’s Kitchen rock formations. Soak in the panoramic seaside views at Pirates Bay Lookout, before heading to the historic Port Arthur.

Stop by Freycinet National Park, known for its pink granite peaks and idyllic bays. One of them is Wineglass Bay lookout, which offers a bird’s eye view of the beautifully curved beach.

Round up your tour with a five-hour walking trip around Cradle Mountain National Park in Launceston. After tucking into a leisurely lunch by a steam, saunter around the beautiful alpine forests, while spotting wallabies hopping around.

7 Days 6 Nights Grand Tour of Tasmania Coach Tour

From $1,565* per adult

Includes: Hotel Stay, Intercity and Airport Transfers, Bruny Island Cruise Tour, Mt.Field, Mt, Wellington & Bonorong Wildlife Park Tour, Port Arthur Tour with Entry to Tasmanian Devil Unzoo, Hobart to Launceston Tour including Wineglass Bay and Freycinet National Park & Cradle Mountain­­ Tour

BONUS: Quote “Strait Times” upon enquiry and Enjoy free A$50 Gourmet Traveller Gift Card per adult for any Tasmania packages booked by April 30, 2019.

Click here for full tour package details.

This article is sponsored by Jetabout Holidays and Tourism Tasmania.