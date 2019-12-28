Dubai through the eyes of stars

As a global melting pot, Dubai has something unique to offer to every type of traveller. This is showcased in A Story Takes Flight, the latest short film by Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing. The video features Hollywood stars Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson and Zoe Saldana, who went to Dubai to embark on personal journeys before coming together to share their memorable experiences in the city.

When Paltrow explored Dubai, she always had a camera ready to point it at the city’s colourful surroundings.

Among the places that she explored were the bustling souks overflowing with rich textiles and eye-catching trinkets. Like her, you can head to the Spice Souk for exotic spices and dried fruits or take a whiff of traditional oud fragrances for a feast of the senses.



Get your perfect beach photo at Sunset Beach like Gwyneth Paltrow. PHOTO: TOURISM DUBAI



Together with the other actresses, she also enjoyed Dubai’s beaches, which are easily accessible from the city. For water activities like parasailing, check out the famous Kite Beach. But if you’re like Paltrow, who wanted picture-perfect views, your best bet will be Sunset Beach with Burj Al Arab as its backdrop.

Paltrow found interacting with different people to be the highlight of her trip. “One of my favourite parts of travelling is to truly connect with a city, its people and the local culture,” she says. “Dubai is special because it's a melting pot. The ones born here, who are so proud of their heritage, and those who are recent transplants, bringing with them their own values and traditions, contribute to writing the future story of the city. My time in Dubai was beyond anything I expected and there’s still so much more to see.”

Getting lost in Dubai

Dubai is also a good city to get lost in. Hudson almost didn’t make it in time for her get-together with the other two actresses because she lost track of time exploring the traditional Arabian Tea House and the inspiring selection of traditional and contemporary arts dotted in the meandering paths of the historic Al Fahidi neighbourhood. She says: “Honestly, I was so grateful for the hospitality I received. I spent a lot of time exploring the winding streets of Old Dubai. It’s incredible to find such a vibrant art and music community in the heart of such a modern, futuristic city – which is what most people think Dubai is. But the friendliness of the people is what made my visit amazing and it’s why I’ll come back.”



Kate Hudson's way of exploring Dubai is getting lost in its colourful streets. PHOTO: TOURISM DUBAI



If you’re looking to trail the same path, you can immerse yourself in the neighbourhood of Al Fahidi, its streets bustling with stops that put the spotlight on arts and culture. Explore Alserkal Avenue and check out the arthouse cinema and quirky cafes. Also keep your eyes peeled for popup events.

Saldana ventured further – exploring the Arabian desert on horseback. There, she got close to wildlife such as the symbolic falcon, the Arabian oryx, gazelle and sand fox.



Zoe Saldana tried her hand at falconry in the Arabian desert – an experience that you can also try for yourself. PHOTO: TOURISM DUBAI



The Bedouin experience can be booked through Platinum Heritage’s tours. Experience life in a Bedouin camp and spend your day among the seemingly endless dunes. Go on a camel ride and savour Emirati cuisine for the full experience.

Back in the city, Saldana defeated her fear of heights by walking on the glass walkway at the iconic Dubai Frame which frames the old and new sides of the city.

“The variety Dubai gave me was perfect,” she says. “I went from riding horses at sunrise to watching the sunset from 150m in the sky. I can’t wait to bring my boys here to continue the adventure.”

Visit www.astorytakesflight.com to discover more of the celebrities’ journeys.