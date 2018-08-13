Dream Cruises adds 2N Bintan Weekend and 5N Myanmar to Phuket cruises to its itineraries

Six thrilling water slides, a ropes course ending with a 35m zipline over the sea and a rock climbing wall — these are just some of the exciting activities on board the Genting Dream, Dream Cruises’ mega ship.

Indulge in whisky libations at the first-ever Johnnie Walker House. PHOTO: DREAM CRUISES



Apart from the thrill-seeking activities, you can also catch enthralling live performances in the Zodiac Theatre and Bar 360, indulge in whisky libations at the first-ever Johnnie Walker House and feast on different types of cuisine each day from more than 35 food and beverage concepts.

For a luxurious experience, choose The Palace as your floating abode. Housed in an exclusive enclave on the ship, the part-boutique hotel and part-clubhouse offers deluxe services such as a private sun deck, a 24-hour Butler Concierge and dining entitlements.

And now, for the first time ever, catch Taiwanese artistes performing live on board.



Singer A-Lin (left) and rock duo Power Station. PHOTOS: DREAM CRUISES



Singer A-Lin will be on the 5N Penang - Langkawi - Phuket cruise departing August 26, while rock duo Power Station will be on the 2N KL cruise departing November 7.

The up and coming Lagoi Bay offers pristine beaches, shopping and activities.



2N Bintan Island Weekend cruise

Go on a relaxing weekend escapade to the beautiful beaches of nearby Bintan, as the cruise makes a 12-hour stop there.

New on the island is the up and coming Lagoi Bay, which offers pristine beaches, shopping and activities, with more still in development to transform the area into a hotspot for cruise tourism.

Take the shore excursion to Lagoi Bay beach, which offers crystal blue waters and a pristine 3,5km-long beach front, which is fringed by a freshwater lake and tropical rainforest.



Indulge in local delights at Plaza Lagoi. PHOTO: DREAM CRUISES



Also on the beach is Plaza Lagoi mall, spanning over almost 1,000 sq m with 60 retail outlets selling Indonesian gifts, cultural artifacts, as well as various food outlets.

There is also Safari Lagoi, which houses rescued and endangered animals, ECO Farm, where visitors can learn how an eco-friendly local farm operates and Imagination House, an inverted 3D house of fun.

For those looking for a bit more adventure, there are water activities such as snorkelling, kayaking and riding a beach all terrain vehicle.



Crystal Lagoon is Southeast Asia’s first and largest manmade saltwater lagoon. PHOTO: DREAM CRUISES



There are also shore excursions to Treasure Bay, a 338 ha waterfront resort.

Explore Crystal Lagoon, Southeast Asia’s first and largest manmade saltwater lagoon, which at 6.3ha, is equivalent to the size of 50 Olympic sized swimming pools.

It’s fun for the whole family with a variety of family-friendly rides such as water tricycle and bumper boat rides. Kids will enjoy the Slip and Slide, a 7.5m-high slide.

For the more adventurous, take an eco tour through the mangrove, ride some all terrain vehicles, try cable skiing or kayaking in the mangrove.

Relax in the Beach Bar and Lounge at the end of the day.



Macleod Island is an unspoilt paradise in the Mergui Archipelago off the south coast of Myanmar, surrounded by the Andaman Sea. PHOTO: DREAM CRUISES



5N Myanmar to Phuket cruise

Those looking for a longer trip, consider the five night Myanmar to Phuket cruise for a mix of cultural immersion and beach fun.

Also, all who voyage on any five night cruise will also be treated to a live fireworks spectacular on the final night.

On this trip, which will have only one sailing on Feb 17, 2019, the ship will call at Macleod Island, an unspoilt paradise in the Mergui Archipelago off the south coast of Myanmar, surrounded by the Andaman Sea.



The Mergui Archipelago is home to beautiful coral reefs, manta rays, barracudas, seahorses, sea crabs and other denizens of the deep. PHOTO: DREAM CRUISES



Get your feet wet with the various water sports available such as snorkelling, kayaking and diving.

Diving enthusiasts are in for a treat as the Mergui Archipelago is home to beautiful coral reefs, manta rays, barracudas, seahorses, sea crabs and other denizens of the deep.

You can also go on an island hopping tour to a Moken village and meet the local Moken people, also known as sea gypsies.



The popular Patong Bay in Phuket offers an exciting combination of culture and nature with many shore excursions to choose from. PHOTO: DREAM CRUISES



The ship’s next stop is popular Patong Bay in Phuket.

Phuket offers an exciting combination of culture and nature and there are many shore excursions to choose from.

Soak in local culture at Wat Chalong, Phuket’s most famous temple, a three-storey white and gold marvel that is said to contain a bone fragment of Buddha in its tower, or enjoy a traditional show of dance, Thai boxing and martial arts.

For amazing scenery, hike up to Promthep Cape, the southernmost tip of Phuket Island for a panoramic view of the Andaman Sea.

There is also a tour to scenic Phang Nga Bay known for its crystalline green waters and towering limestone cliffs, which includes the famous James Bond island and the floating fishing village of Koh Panyi, home to a Muslim community.

For the foodies, consider the culinary trip, which includes a visit to Banzaan Market to shop for fresh food, followed by a cooking class at the Blue Elephant cooking school to try your hand at whipping up Thai dishes.

End the day shopping at the mega Jungceylon shopping complex at Patong beach with more than 200 stores to dine at or shop for souvenirs.

