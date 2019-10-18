Debut of The Fullerton Hotel Sydney today: Where history, legacy and luxury converge

More than just a sanctuary for guests to enjoy a restful slumber on vacation, great hotels offer their guests rich, rewarding cultural experiences like none other.

Steeped in heritage and luxury, one such hotel is the new The Fullerton Hotel Sydney, a statuesque sandstone building that is formerly the city’s General Post Office (GPO), one of Sydney’s oldest and most cherished landmarks. Throughout the decades, the enduring centrepiece defined the cityscape and symbolised the importance of Sydney’s communications with the rest of the world.

Like its Sydney counterpart, Singapore’s majestic Fullerton building is also a former GPO. Cutting a dignified figure against Singapore’s skyline, it has likewise seen the nation’s proud transformation through time and history.

Erected in 1928, the building also housed other government offices at the time, cementing its place as a prized monument that is deeply intertwined with Singapore’s history.

Seated at the mouth of the Singapore River, the distinctive neoclassical building was gazetted as Singapore’s 71st National Monument in December 2015. Its legacy lives on as The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, an award-winning luxury hotel by homegrown brand — The Fullerton Hotels and Resorts, which also owns The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore.

This unique blend of heritage and hospitality, synonymous with The Fullerton Hotels and Resorts brand, is making its global foray for the first time — with the official opening of The Fullerton Hotel Sydney today.

A custodian of heritage

First constructed in 1866 and completed in 1874, the GPO is one of Sydney’s oldest and most cherished landmarks. For over 145 years, the Grand Dame on No. 1 Martin Place stood as a popular rendezvous point for Sydney locals. In the days before the Internet or mobile phone, when one had to decide on a specific time and place prior to a meeting, the most convenient place to meet would be right under the GPO clock.

“The former Sydney General Post Office building has been the city’s centrepiece. Millions of mail and telegram went through the building in the past, and one can only imagine the stories and memories that were created and exchanged among the people of Sydney with the rest of the world,” says Cavaliere Giovanni Viterale, general manager of The Fullerton Hotels and Resorts.

“We are very privileged to take on the role as custodians of heritage for the historic building. Beginning a new chapter as The Fullerton Hotel Sydney, we look forward to creating new Fullerton memories with our guests to add on to the rich and unfolding stories of this iconic Grand Dame,” he adds.

Together with a modern high-rise tower, the former GPO building now houses The Fullerton Hotel Sydney. Elements from the past still remain. The building’s exterior is flanked by neoclassical sculptures and motifs, preserving the building’s integrity and regal mien. Guests can choose between two types of accommodation: heritage rooms housed in the former GPO building or contemporary rooms in the high-rise tower.

More than just a hotel, The Fullerton Hotel Sydney is a destination. Enjoying a prime location, the hotel is in the heart of Sydney’s financial and fashion district. A short stroll will take you to attractions such as the Sydney Opera House, the Sydney Harbour Bridge and The Rocks, which are intertwined with the city’s fascinating history, too.



Singapore classics like laksa and chicken rice are created with fresh Australian produce at The Fullerton Hotel Sydney's signature restaurant, The Place. PHOTO: THE FULLERTON HOTEL SYDNEY



An epicurean affair

Dining options abound at The Fullerton Hotel Sydney, which showcases “global-meets-local” gourmet experiences.

Tease your palate with Modern Australian cuisine, blended with hints of South-east Asian flavours, at the hotel’s signature restaurant, The Place, which takes reference from the iconic Martin Place address.

Nestled on level one of the hotel’s expansive sunlit atrium, The Place is where guests yearning for a taste of home can savour the familiar flavours of satay, chicken rice, laksa and chicken curry, elevated with uniquely Australian ingredients and produce.

Searching for a midday culinary treat? The Fullerton’s signature Afternoon Tea at The Bar impresses with savoury bites such as Rock Lobster Cornet a l’Oriental and sweet treats such as pandan lamingtons served on elegant, gilded tiered stands. As the restaurant hums with gentle chatter, indulge in traditional teatime staples like profiteroles and scones that pair perfectly with your choice of exotic TWG teas, cocktails or even champagne.



The Fullerton Hotel Sydney's lavish multi-tiered Afternoon Tea set impresses with its range of delightful savoury bites and sweet treats. PHOTO: THE FULLERTON HOTEL SYDNEY



Top off your convivial dining experiences with a glass, or two, of the Sydney Sling at The Bar. A twist on the Singapore Sling, a pink, gin-based cocktail that has become the country’s hallmark tipple, the Sydney Sling is infused with Australian spirits and flavours. Experience the splendour of Sydney and enjoy a celebratory toast at The Fullerton Hotel Sydney.

The epicentre of cultural experiences

Like all great destinations, The Fullerton Hotel Sydney has a great story to tell. Hotel guests and the general public can explore the building’s vibrant history, dating back to 1874 through complimentary heritage tours, which will be launched on Nov 1, 2019. Docents will share fascinating stories of those who have worked at the former GPO building, which has connected Sydney to the wider world through letters, telegrams and the lively phone exchange.

The 90-minute heritage tours will also showcase the intricate stonework and reveal little-known facts of bygone years, including the once controversial building carvings that depict the city’s early life and caused a public outcry upon their reveal. The carvings feature the Postmaster General flirtatiously delivering a letter to a barmaid, an astronomer marking Sydney’s position on a globe, a young architect drafting a building, and a digger happily pointing to a chunk of quartz and gold.

After the heritage tour, relive the joy of penning a handwritten note to your loved ones and mail a The Fullerton Hotel Sydney postcard through the red postal pillar boxes located in the lobby of The Fullerton Hotel Sydney.

Beyond a stay, The Fullerton Hotel Sydney encourages you to create postcard-perfect moments through a myriad of experiences and offerings.