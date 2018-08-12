Concierge Travel news and deals

SILKAIR AND BANYAN TREE PACKAGE DEALS

SilkAir and Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts have put together flight and accommodation packages in Danang, Luang Prabang, Maldives and Phuket.

The offer includes SilkAir return flights and accommodation at Banyan Tree or Angsana properties with breakfast for two. Prices start at $259 a person for a three-day, two-night getaway to Phuket or $779 a person for a three-day, two-night trip to the Maldives.

The promotion is valid for bookings made by Aug 17 and for stays until Jan 31 next year.

Go to www.banyantree.com/en/offers/silkair-offer or www.angsana.com/en/offers/silkair-offer for more information.

KOTA KINABALU MARRIOTT HOTEL OPENS IN SABAH

The new Kota Kinabalu Marriott Hotel opens in Sabah, Malaysia, along the state capital's waterfront.

Guests can visit neighbouring malls and dining strips such as The Waterfront, Oceanus Waterfront and Imago, or pick up souvenirs at the weekly Gaya Street Sunday Market.

Kota Kinabalu serves as a good base to explore natural attractions including the Kinabalu National Park, home to 4,095m-high Mount Kinabalu, and dive sites such as the Tunku Abdul Rahman Marine Park.

For more information, go to www.kotakinabalumarriott.com.

NATAS HOLIDAYS 2018

Travel fair Natas Holidays 2018 is back with more than 90 exhibitors including airlines, cruise companies and hotels, offering travel deals and packages across 720 booths.

There are destination talks covering Finland and African safaris as well as cultural song and dance performances. There will also be a lucky draw where the top prize is a pair of premium economy tickets on Singapore Airlines to Los Angeles, New York or San Francisco.

The fair will be held from Aug 17 to 19 at Singapore Expo halls 3 and 4 from 10am to 9.30pm. Admission is free. For more information, go to www.natas.travel.

Clara Lock