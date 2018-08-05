Concierge: Travel news and deals

SUMMER CARNIMAL AT OCEAN PARK HONG KONG

Ocean Park Hong Kong’s summer festival, Summer Carnimal, is on from now until Sept 2.

Visitors can enjoy animal-themed parades involving more than 100 international performers, Caribbean and South American cultural shows and synchronised-swimming performances. Roving entertainers will also put on capoeira displays and drumming and dance performances.

For more information, go to www.oceanpark.com.hk/en

AMERICAN EXPRESS LAUNCHES TRAVEL-RELATED BENEFITS

American Express is adding a new suite of travelrelated benefits for its platinum card members.

This includes a $400 credit a year for eligible air-travel bookings made through The Platinum Concierge. This is in addition to the existing $400 credit for eligible tour, cruise or hotel bookings.

Platinum members will also earn five membership rewards points for every $1.60 spent on eligible Singapore Airlines, SilkAir and Scoot ticket purchases. For more information or to apply for the card, go to www.amex.co/myplatinum

NURSES’ DAY TRAVEL DEALS

Tour company Trafalgar is offering nurses promotional prices on holidays to Europe. From now until Aug 19, nurses can enjoy a 50 per cent discount on bookings for the second guest on trips featured in Trafalgar’s 2019 First Look Europe And Britain collection.

Highlights include a stay at Schloss Leopoldskron in Salzburg, where many iconic scenes from The Sound Of Music were filmed, and foraging for fresh ingredients such as wild plants and flowers in County Clare, on Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way.

For more information, go to www.trafalgar.com or call 6292-5950.

CLUB MED PROMOTIONS

Book a Club Med getaway by Aug 19 to enjoy up to 45 per cent off, plus an additional $400 off travel packages.

Prices start at $370 an adult and $225 a child for a four-day-three-night getaway to Cherating Beach, Malaysia; or from $1,565 an adult and $1,000 a child for a six-day-five-night snowy retreat to the newly renovated Sahoro Hokkaido resort in Japan.

Prices vary according to travel dates. For more information, go to www.clubmed.com.sg or call 1800-258-2633.

Clara Lock