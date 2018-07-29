Concierge: Travel news and deals

ADINA APARTMENT HOTEL OPENS IN BRISBANE

The new Adina Apartment Hotel Brisbane has opened in downtown Brisbane, housed in a restored heritage-listed building that was formerly the Queensland Government Savings Bank.

The banking hall has been transformed to accommodate a new hotel lobby and restaurant. The lobby celebrates the building's 1920s origins, with original timber-panelled walls and ornate ceiling roses.

The hotel overlooks the Brisbane River and is close to the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre and Queensland Performing Arts Centre in Southbank.

For more information and bookings, go to www.adinahotels.com/hotel/brisbane

THE BIG TRAVEL FAIR

Dynasty Travel will be holding a travel fair at Suntec City next weekend.

Promotions include a National Day discount, in which those born in the month of August can enjoy $53 off tours.

There are also discounts of up to $2,000 a couple and free airfare for the second person on a tour.

Packages include a sakura tour in Okinawa, where visitors can view the first bloom of cherry blossoms, and a tour that takes place in Perth's Coral Coast and Hutt Lagoon, also known as Pink Lake.

The fair will be held from Aug 3 to 5 at Suntec City, West Atrium from 11am to 8pm.

For bookings and inquiries, call Dynasty Travel on 6338-4455 or e-mail enquiries@dynastytravel.com.sg

SCORE TRAVEL DEALS AT TRAVEL REVOLUTION

Travel Revolution, a bi-annual travel fair, will take place next weekend.

A variety of packages will be on offer, including budget tours, luxury holidays and campervan convoys.

Destinations include Egypt, Japan and Scandinavia.

Promotions include one-for-one offers, half-price offers for the second person, family savings and group discounts.

Spend a minimum of $888 on eligible American Express Cards to redeem a Samsonite Niar Spinner expandable luggage or an American Tourister five-in-one travel pouch.

The fair will be held from Aug 3 to 5 at Expo Halls A and B, level 1 Marina Bay Sands, from 11am to 9.30pm.

For more information, go to www.travelrevolution.sg

Clara Lock