Concierge: Travel news and deals

EXPLORE AUSTRALIA BY TRAIN

Bookings are open for Australian travel company Journey Beyond's upcoming season of train trips, which runs from April next year to March 2020.

The trips, which range from overnight stays to 21-night expeditions, can be combined with cruises and city stops.

A total of 21 itineraries are available, including a route by passenger train The Ghan that runs from Darwin to Adelaide, passing through Alice Springs and the Australian Outback.

Meanwhile, The Indian Pacific train connects Sydney and Perth on the East and West coasts, showcasing the Blue Mountains and the Avon Valley.

Guests can also take off-train excursions that include scenic flights, gorge cruises and camel rides.

Prices range from US$220 to US$7,218 (S$300 to S$9,863) a person (twin share).

For more information, go to www.greatsouthernrail.com.au

THE ULTIMATE SLEEPOVER IN MOZAMBIQUE

Anantara Medjumbe Island Resort has introduced the new Star Bed experience (above), where guests can spend the night on a private island in the remote Quirimbas Archipelago, sleeping in a luxurious four-poster bed.

The excursion includes a 15-minute ride on a traditional dhow boat in the Indian Ocean, where guests may spot turtles, dolphins and humpback whales.

The two-day, one-night Star Bed experience is free with bookings of four nights and more at the resort, or from US$133 a couple.

For reservations or more information, e-mail reservations.africa@minorhotels.com

PULLMAN OPENS IN LUANG PRABANG

The 16ha resort is located in Laos' former royal capital, set amid mountains and paddy fields. In keeping with Luang Prabang's cultural heritage, the resort's low-rise architecture draws on traditional Laotian influences from China's Yunnan province across the border.

Menus feature local produce such as dairy, fruit, vegetables and herbs from nearby farming communities.

Amenities include a conference centre, spa, fit lounge and kids' club. Activities such as cooking, crafts and rice-cultivation classes are also available for families with children.

For more information and to book, go to www.accorhotels.co

KLOOK MID-YEAR RECHARGE SALE

With two upcoming public holidays - National Day on Aug 9 and Hari Raya Haji on Aug 22 - travel booking site Klook is holding a mid-year recharge sale for people who are planning a quick getaway. Klook offers bookings for activities, tours and attractions.

Tomorrow, July 30 and Aug 6, take 10 per cent off with the promo code, RECHARGEAPP, on the Klook app. Only 100 redemptions will be available each week and they will be released at noon daily.

Those who miss the sale can still get 5 per cent off with the code, RECHARGESG, valid until Aug 12.

Deals are valid for all bookings except Universal Studios Japan.

For more information, go to www.klook.com/promo/sg-midyear-2018

Clara Lock