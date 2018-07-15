Concierge: Travel news and deals

REVAMPED ATTRACTIONS IN HONG KONG'S OLD TOWN CENTRAL

Tai Kwun, a former central police station compound in Hong Kong's Old Town Central, is open after about a decade of restoration.

Now a centre for heritage and the arts, it was also formerly home to the Central Magistracy and Victoria Prison, where Vietnamese revolutionary leader Ho Chi Minh was jailed in the 1930s.

The Dr Sun Yat-sen Historical Trail, established in 1996 to commemorate the founding father of modern China, has also undergone a revamp.

Nine local artists have transformed 16 memorial plaques into art installations along the trail and visitors can now scan QR codes to find out more about the works.

For more information, go to www.taikwun.hk

CHAN BROTHERS TRIPLE BONANZA TRAVEL FAIR

Chan Brothers' twice-yearly travel fair will take place next weekend and feature more than 30 local and overseas exhibitors, including an Asia showcase with samples of Japanese, Taiwanese and Korean food.

Visitors can look forward to special deals and bonuses and new itineraries. They can also sign up for celebrity tours, glamping trips and tours to less-travelled destinations such as Bhutan.

The fair will be held on July 21 and 22 at the Suntec Convention Centre Concourse, Suntec City Mall West Atriums 1 and 2.

The travel agency will also be running a preview sale today at the Chan Brothers Travel Powerhouse in Fook Hai Building.

For details, go to sale.chanbrothers.com

SIA TO LAUNCH NON-STOP FLIGHTS TO LOS ANGELES

In November, Singapore Airlines will launch non-stop flights between Singapore and Los Angeles using the new Airbus A350-900ULR (ultra-long-range) aircraft.

The carrier will also increase its number of non-stop Singapore-San Francisco services to 10 times a week, up from seven.

By the end of this year, SIA will be linking Singapore and the United States with 27 non-stop flights a week. The airline's existing one-stop service to Los Angeles via Seoul will cease after Nov 30.

SPEND SUMMER IN SANTA FE

Santa Fe, the capital of the state of New Mexico in south-western United States, is known as an arts and culture hub and is among the country's largest art markets. This month, the city's creative juices are in full flow.

The Traditional Spanish Market, which will be held downtown on July 28 and 29, features works by about 250 Spanish artisans, ranging from woodcarving, tinwork and weaving to jewelry and pottery.

The Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival begins today and ends on Aug 20, where one can catch operas such as Madame Butterfly and Candide.

For outdoor enthusiasts, the summer weather is ideal for sports such as hiking, horse-back riding, biking, or simply taking in the views of the nearby Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

Go to santafe.org/Visiting_Santa_Fe

Toh Wen Li