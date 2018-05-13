Concierge: Travel news and deals

BAWAH RESERVE OPENS IN INDONESIA

Stressed-out city dwellers looking for a pampering vacation can head to the luxurious Bawah Reserve (above), a collection of six islands at the southern end of Indonesia's Anambas Archipelago.

These previously uninhabited islands occupy an area of 300ha.

The retreat, which describes itself as luxurious yet environmentally sustainable, has 35 standalone suites that can house 70 guests.

A private suite for two adults starts at US$1,780 (S$2,390) a night.

The price includes unlimited spa treatments and all-day dining, as well as activities such as snorkelling, kayaking, trekking, cooking lessons, private tours of the grounds and daily yoga classes.

Round-trip ferry transfers from Singapore and an 80-minute round seaplane trip from Batam International Airport are also part of the package.

For more information, go to www.bawahisland.com.

SEDONA SUITES HO CHI MINH CITY CELEBRATES TOWER OPENING

Serviced apartments provider Sedona Suites Ho Chi Minh City, located in the heart of the Vietnamese city's central business district, has unveiled a new extension.

The Grand Tower offers 195 luxury serviced suites from levels 28 to 42 of Saigon Centre Tower 2.

Some apartments can be combined with two-and three-bedroom units to cater to larger groups of travellers.

Guests can enjoy 24-hour reception and security, laundry and dry-cleaning services, room service, airport transfers, the swimming pool, a residents' loungeand an all-day-dining restaurant.

The Grand Tower is located next to the Sedona Suites' existing Orchid Tower and above the Saigon Centre mall.

Guests who book their rooms by June 30, for stays no later than Sept 30, can enjoy an introductory offer starting at 3,208,000++ dong (S$190) a night.

Go to www.sedonahotels.com.sg/hochiminhcity/grand-tower for details.

MOTHER'S DAY DEALS FOR EUROPE TRIPS

Insight Vacations has rolled out new travel deals to celebrate Mother's Day. Those who book a guided holiday by May 31, for a trip before Oct 31, can enjoy free afternoon tea at Atlas Bar at Parkview Square.

Guests heading to the island of Guernsey in the English Channel can enjoy a three-night stay for the price of two nights at The Duke of Richmond and The Old Government House Hotel & Spa.

Room rates start at £150 (S$270) and £204 a night respectively.

The eight-day Splendours Of Southern France trip, which departs on Sept 18, will take visitors to Paris, Avignon, Arles, Provencal, the mediaeval village of Chateauneuf du Pape, the stylish city-state Monaco and the French hill-top village of Eze overlooking the Mediterranean sea.

Prices start at US$2,995 (S$4,020) a person, excluding airfare, and those who book before May 31 will get a US$150 discount a person. For more information, go to www.insightvacations.com

Toh Wen Li