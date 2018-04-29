Concierge: Travel news and deals

COSTSAVER-EMIRATES DEALS

Budget tour operator CostSaver has partnered Emirates airline to offer deals for selected itineraries to Europe, with airfare included.

Customers who book before Tuesday can enjoy CostSaver tours from $1,899 a person.

Among the discounted packages is the seven-day Glimpse Of Europe, which will begin in London and includes stops in Amsterdam and Paris, as well as visits to Rhine Valley in Germany and Lake Lucerne in Switzerland. The original price of the trip, excluding airfare, starts at $1,689 a person.

Also on offer is the seven-day Jewels Of Italy tour, which originally costs from $1,775, excluding airfare. It will go to Venice, Florence and Rome and includes a visit to the leaning tower of Pisa, St Peter's Basilica in Vatican City, a private boat cruise in Venice and a peek at the Venetian traditional art of glass-blowing on the island of Giudecca.

There is also an eight-day Britain And Ireland Delight trip, originally starting at $1,749, excluding airfare. It will take travellers to Edinburgh Castle, Dublin's Trinity College and Stratford-upon-Avon, which is Shakespeare's birthplace, among other places.

On some trips, customers can also include optional activities, such as fast-track entry to see Michelangelo's sculpture David at the Accademia Gallery in Florence or a private cruise on Windermere, England's largest lake.

The promotional fares are subject to availability. For more information, call your travel agent or CostSaver on 6922-5965.

BINTAN RESORT'S OPENING SPECIAL

The Residence Bintan, a luxury resort in Indonesia which opened in February, has introduced a Celebrations Package as part of its opening promotion.

The package, which is perfect for a birthday, anniversary celebration or honeymoon, includes a stay in a one-bedroom garden terrace villa, return land transfer between the ferry terminal and the resort, as well as a bottle of wine and bed decoration of island flowers upon arrival.

It also includes daily buffet breakfast for two, a one-time, in-room breakfast service and set dinner for two at the resort's Rica Rica restaurant.

Rates start at $408 (excluding taxes and fees) a room a night.

The resort, part of international bespoke hospitality company Cenizaro, is located on the south-eastern shore of Bintan island, which is a 55-minute ferry ride from Singapore. It has 127 rooms and villas, two restaurants and a spa.

For more information, go to www.cenizaro.com/theresidence/bintan.

Benson Ang