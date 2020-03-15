Clamour for airfare refunds

After weeks of failing to reach anyone via Scoot's e-mail, Facebook page and customer service call centre, retiree Benny Ou, 65, was so frustrated that he was ready to start a protest at Changi Airport.

He was trying to claim a refund for his flight to Macau on Feb 16, which he finally did - a day before his flight.

His ordeal may be over, but airlines are seeing an endless clamour for cancellations and refunds, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Some people have waited outside airline offices for hours to get their money back. To accommodate this, airlines have opened up more communication platforms, beyond their usual call centres.

Cebu Pacific Air, for instance, has put in place self-service channels such as an online chatbot for those affected by flight cancellations.

Customer service teams of many airlines, such as Jetstar and Singapore Airlines, can now be reached through their official Facebook and Twitter pages.

Experts such as Singapore Management University's transport economist Terence Fan say travellers affected by travel restrictions, official travel advisories and quarantine requirements need not fret too much about getting their money back.

"I do think airlines will honour legitimate refund requests for passengers, but these may take some time, maybe weeks, depending on the airlines," he says.

Another third-party service that may alleviate travel burdens is Changeyourflight.com, which allows travellers flying with its partner airlines, such as Scoot and Jetstar, to claim partial refunds in the form of travel vouchers for future flights with the same airline.

Refund requests are subject to the approval of the respective airlines.

Writer W.L. Zeng, 46, was unsuccessful in his request for a refund for his outbound flight by Scoot to Chiang Mai on Feb 7.

But he managed to claim travel vouchers for his return flight, worth 10 per cent of the price of his return ticket costing about $300.

Online travel forums show that other Changeyourflight.com users managed to claw back 15 to 20 per cent of their ticket costs.

As a gesture of goodwill, some online travel agencies, such as Trip.com, have guaranteed full refunds for healthcare workers whose travel plans have been cancelled due to coronavirus-related work commitments.

This is in addition to offering cancellation waivers to customers affected by the outbreak for bookings made before Feb 23, which they have to use before March 31.

To address fears of flying in this climate, airlines such as Singapore Airlines, Qantas Airways, British Airways, Cebu Pacific Air and Air New Zealand have updated their waiver policies to accommodate passengers affected by travel restrictions by including options for full refunds or free reschedules.

Air New Zealand, for example, is waiving standard change penalty fees for all new international flights booked and ticketed between March 5 to 31, regardless of the number of changes made.

But that may not be enough to assuage fears. Many, like Ms Tongel Yeo, who wrote to The Straits Times Forum page on Feb 16, say airlines should issue refunds for flights, even to non-affected areas.

Founder of frequent-flier website The MileLion, Mr Aaron Wong, 32, believes otherwise.

"Although airlines should give free cancellations and refunds for affected areas, I don't see how it follows that they should extend this to all bookings," he says.

"People may feel uneasy about travelling but, at the end of the day, it's not the airlines' responsibility to accommodate those concerns. Airlines should accommodate actual dangers, not perceived ones."

He plans to go ahead with his trips to Koh Samui next week and to London in September.

"If you're travelling to an area where there's an outstanding travel advisory, then it goes without saying you should reconsider your plans," he says.

"However, if your travel venue is elsewhere and you don't have elderly people or individuals with pre-existing conditions in your party, I don't think the virus alone is a reason not to go."

He suggests buying a travel insurance plan like Aviva's Travel Plus or Travel Prestige, which both allow one trip cancellation per policy year for any reason and compensate 50 per cent of costs that cannot be recovered, capped at $5,000.

"No one wants to lose 50 per cent of their money, but if you're determined not to travel, it sure beats losing all of it," he says.