Check how flying will affect your medical condition before making travel plans

SINGAPORE - With the year-end nearing, holiday plans may be on your mind.

But before you take that flight, make sure you are well prepared for it, particularly if you have a chronic medical condition like diabetes or a heart condition.

Those who have been on a diving trip should also be aware that flying can lead to lead to decompression sickness.

Proper planning can reduce the risk of a medical emergency during your flight.

There are approximately 16 medical emergencies per 1 million passengers, with the most common ones being a state of lightheadedness and even fainting spells, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States.

Dr Gan Wee Hoe, a consultant and the director of the occupational and environmental medicine unit at the Singapore General Hospital (SGH) said common in-flight medical issues also include gastrointestinal upsets and respiratory symptoms.

Chest pain and heart-related conditions may require a flight to be diverted.

Doctors typically recommend that those with chronic medical conditions start preparing for a trip four to six weeks in advance.

Dr Limin Wijaya, a senior consultant at the hospital's infectious diseases department and the head of its Travel and Vaccination Clinic said this then allows a patient time to seek advice from a doctor and to have the patient's fitness assessed against the itinerary.

The doctor can also recommend vaccinations and prescriptive medications that may be needed for the trip.

Dr Raymond Choy, a senior physician at Raffles Medical said those with chronic medical issues should go for an annual health screening, and not wait till the last minute, to make sure they are well enough to travel.

People with high blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes are allowed to fly, provided their conditions are in good control, he said.

However, those who have just been diagnosed with a chronic medical condition six months prior to the trip should get clearance for travel by their specialists, said Dr Choy.

Here are some things to note:

If you have diabetes...

Carry your medications (including needles, syringes, blood glucose monitors and snacks) in your carry-on luggage, said Dr Widjaya.

Snacks will come in useful if your flight is delayed, for instance.

"A common concern faced by an air traveller with diabetes mellitus and treated with insulin, is how to adjust the timing and dosage of insulin during a flight, especially on long-haul ones crossing multiple time zones," said Dr Gan.

If you are on an intermediate-acting insulin treatment, you may wish to discuss with your doctor about changing to a short-acting insulin for long-haul flights, added Dr Gan.

Short-acting insulin lasts for a shorter period and are thus taken before meals.

This means the traveller will have greater flexibility when it comes to the time of administration as well as the dosage. For example, the administration of short-acting insulin can be delayed until in-flight meals are served, which can then be assessed for carbohydrate content and palatability, said Dr Gan.

Travel fatigue and air sickness may also blunt your appetite and cause you to consume less.

Take note that westward travel may result in a longer day, and additional in-flight meals and snacks will necessitate additional doses of pre-meal insulin, said Dr Gan.

On the other hand, eastward travel may result in a shorter day, which is another reason why it is better to switch to taking a short-acting insulin before meals, he said.

Monitor your blood glucose at least once every four hours, but do not strive for meticulous control of blood glucose during air travel, said Dr Gan.

If you have a heart or lung condition...

You may be more susceptible to changes in altitude and develop symptoms of hypoxia, which is when there is a slight reduction in oxygen levels to our tissues or organs, said Dr Gan.

The symptoms include shortness of breath at rest, cough, drowsiness and even fainting episodes.

"Supplemental oxygen may be necessary and should be coordinated with the airline before travel in passengers with more advanced disease."

Other patients who may potentially need supplemental oxygen are those with asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). These patients need to pay attention to the possible flare up of their diseases, when flying or travelling to high altitude areas, as this can potentially cause respiratory distress or breathlessness, said Dr Choy.

"It can be fatal if no prompt treatment is given, especially when there is limited or scarce medical equipment available on board or when one is in a rural area."

Dr Choy said recent stroke patients or those who have suffered a transient ischaemic attack or a mini stroke should not travel until clearance is obtained from their physicians.

Those with untreated leakage of air in lungs or pneumothorax should not fly as flying may worsen the leakage causing severe breathlessness, chest pain or even death, he said.

It is the same for patients who have had a recent heart surgery or heart attack.

Dr Gan advised those who have had a recent heart attack to defer air travel until three weeks later or more, and this is provided they have recovered well and are able to perform normal daily activities.

"If necessary, a treadmill test may be performed to ascertain good cardiac function and no abnormal heart rhythms."

If you are going diving...

Do not fly soon after diving.

"Recreational divers may have the desire to make the most of the diving trips and do as many dives prior to their flight out of the diving sites," said Dr Widjaya.

However, this is not a good idea as scuba divers are at increased risk of decompression sickness when they fly or head to a high altitude area where the air pressure is lower after diving.

When underwater, divers breathe compressed air that contains nitrogen gas, which accumulates in the diver's body tissues and is breathed out on ascent. But if they rise too quickly, the nitrogen forms bubbles in the body, which can cause tissue and nerve damage, and potentially life-threatening conditions.

Similarly, if they take a flight soon after a dive, their body may not have time to rid itself of the excess nitrogen. A common symptom of decompression sickness is joint pain.

Some of the things that you have to consider before deciding when to fly out of a diving destination include the number of dives during the trip, and the type of dives, she said.

"As a general rule of thumb, it is advisable to reduce this risk by not flying 12 to 24 hours after the last dive."