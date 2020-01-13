An eco-paradise hotel of the future

First, there was the stunning hotel-in-a-garden — PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering. Now, the concept has evolved into a magnificent indoor oasis of a garden in a hotel.

One of Singapore’s landmark hotels, Marina Mandarin Singapore, will begin a new chapter in 2020 as PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay as it undergoes a year of renovation and repositioning.

When the phased renovations are completed in Q4 2020, the hotel will bear not only the PARKROYAL COLLECTION’s name but also its signature hallmark of unparalleled eco-friendliness and sustainability practices. It will become a garden-in-hotel concept in Singapore, with dramatic new design features that will inspire their guests.



Be greeted by a stunning wall of lush greenery when you approach the concierge desk. PHOTO: PAN PACIFIC HOTELS GROUP



It will be like no other. Seamlessly integrating design and nature, guests will be transported into another world as soon as they step into the hotel. Imagine being greeted by birdsong and a dazzling 13m-high landscaped wall flanked by raised planters to create a panoramic 180-degree view of a forest.

Edgy since it opened way back in 1987, Marina Mandarin Singapore projected a futuristic feel. Back then, the hotel was known for its “Portmania” (a term denoting the style pioneered by neo-futuristic architect John Portman) styled lobbies: dramatic skylight, soaring stacked balconies and transparent pill-shaped glass elevators. Guests loved the breathtaking views of Marina Bay and the cityscape.

PARKROYAL COLLECTION, managed by Pan Pacific Hotels Group, has retained the spectacular and theatrical elements of the original hotel. The vision is an expansion of the experience while bringing PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay in line with its business ethos of sustainability and creating a mindful guest experience.

Having successfully pioneered Singapore’s first hotel-in-a-garden concept with PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering, PARKROYAL COLLECTION is now ready to up the ante with PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay.

Awards aplenty

Since opening in 2013, PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering has been one of the most admired hotels in Singapore. Developed by WOHA, a Singapore-based architectural practice renowned for its biophilic designs, the hotel has won numerous awards including being named one of 50 Most Influential Tall Buildings Of The Last 50 Years by The Council On Tall Buildings And Urban Habitat. With 15,000 sq m of lush landscaping, the hotel-in-a-garden has been Asia’s Leading Green Hotel for five consecutive years since 2015 and World’s Leading Green City Hotel for 2018 and 2019.

Similarly, PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay will incorporate exciting iconic designs as well as strong eco-friendly and sustainable elements. Renovation for the hotel will update it into a futuristic eco-paradise: the first garden-in-a-hotel.

Tropical paradise



Experience dining right next to nature at AquaMarine (soon to be renamed Peppermint). PHOTO: PAN PACIFIC HOTELS GROUP



In the huge atrium, the soothing sounds of chirps and birdcalls will echo through the green space. Not recordings, these come live, courtesy of the hotel’s songbirds. The feathered guests will have sculptured nest-like private pavilions specially designed to blend in with the foliage.

For a tree-top experience, stroll along the sky-bridge on level 4 for a bird’s eye view of a lush forest canopy featuring numerous varieties of plants, including trees that rise three-storeys into the air.



Stroll along the atrium bridge for a lush immersive forest experience. PHOTO: PAN PACIFIC HOTELS GROUP



Sustainable hospitality



PARKROYAL COLLECTION ensures that the environment is protected for future generations with sustainable elements integrated within its hotels. PHOTO: PAN PACIFIC HOTELS GROUP



Every sustainable detail has been carefully crafted — from zero-energy sky gardens and harvesting rainwater to naturally ventilated corridors and a giant UV-treated glass skylight in the atrium. PARKROYAL COLLECTION hotels provide hospitality while protecting the environment for generations to come.

“PARKROYAL COLLECTION is created for those with a sense of purpose and responsibility at heart. It demonstrates that sustainability and a modern lifestyle can co-exist through conscious design and efforts. The brand adopts a long-term view of care and guardianship towards our environment and community,” says Mr Choe Peng Sum, chief executive officer of Pan Pacific Hotels Group.

“We are delighted to launch this brand with our awe-inspiring PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering, which has been recognised as the “World’s Leading Green City Hotel” for two consecutive years. In addition, the newly-minted PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, rebranded from Marina Mandarin, will see our efforts to transform it into another statement ‘garden in a hotel’ in the months to come.”



The deluxe room is an oasis of calm with gorgeous views of greenery and skylight. PHOTO: PAN PACIFIC HOTELS GROUP



New — a sculptured forest experience

With the phased renovations targeted to complete in Q4 of 2020, guests can expect strong lifestyle and wellness elements throughout the hotel. Here is a summary of what is new.

• A huge commitment to best practices will be shown at the new revamped hotel. Energy use will be reduced through efficient air conditioning and the use of natural light and UV treated glass.

•What is cool about the hotel when the renovations are completed is that travellers can live sustainably. Guest rooms will be fitted with water filters to discourage the use of single-use plastic water bottles. Bath amenities are made with organic ingredients and use biodegradable packaging.

• Fancy the immersive experience of forest therapy? The awe-inspiring lobby atrium will be transformed into a visually arresting 13-metre landscaped vertical wall, flanked by raised planters that create a panoramic 180-degree view of a forest.

• Step on the sky-bridge on level 4 for an immersive “meeting” with trees. The perfect getaway, the sky-bridge was conceived as the centrepiece against the hotel’s soaring cinematic architecture the sky-bridge reflects the PARKROYAL COLLECTION DNA to create iconic experiences for travellers. Guests are encouraged to relax in the “birds’ nest” inspired pavilions ensconced within the lush forest canopy.



Swim with the stars in the pool with fibre optic lights. PHOTO: PAN PACIFIC HOTELS GROUP



• For a cool dip, plunge into a pool twinkling like a galaxy of stars created with 1,380 fibre optic lights.

• A new gym will incorporate a multi-purpose space to encourage social interaction.

• The Atrium ballroom (formerly the Vanda ballroom) will open up to a private cocktail area overlooking the atrium gardens, bringing guests closer to nature.

• For an al fresco feel, book a table at AquaMarine (soon to be renamed Peppermint). Framed by greenhouses, guests can experiencing dining right next to nature.

