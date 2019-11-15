AirAsia's new premium flatbed from Singapore offers comfort on a budget

Travelling abroad can be exciting and exhausting at times, whether it’s a short weekend getaway or an important business trip. The stress of packing and getting ready for the trip can leave you feeling fatigued, especially if the flight is in the early morning.

In order to arrive at your destination fresh, you need proper rest on board the flight. Therein lies the predicament: Do you have to break the bank to enjoy premium comfort that is associated with flying business class? Thankfully, with AirAsia, you can fly in luxurious comfort at maximum affordability - no matter how far, or near, your next destination is.

Having flown over one million passengers to and from Singapore and Kuala Lumpur (KL) to date since January this year, AirAsia has heard its passengers: It now offers 80 flights a week to the Malaysian capital, up from 73, with increased capacity for two of their daily flights.

Operating a wide-body Airbus A330, with 377 seats available instead of the usual 180 on the A320, passengers can look forward to a spacious plane which includes quiet zone seats for travellers who prefer fewer disturbances, as well as premium flatbed seats which are new to this route. These seats are perfect for a quick power nap so that you’re recharged and ready to go once you land at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2.



Two of AirAsia's flights from Singapore to Kuala Lumpur feature premium flatbed seats in an Airbus A330. PHOTO: AIRASIA



The premium flatbed seats were first available in AirAsia’s inaugural A330 flight to Kuala Lumpur on Nov 10 this year. They provide a highly comfortable flying experience thanks to the ample leg room and adjustable seats which can be fully reclined to become a flatbed. The passengers can stretch out and get some shuteye during the hour-long journey.

Plus, these premium flatbed seats come with privacy screens, complimentary meals and convenient power outlets; you can recharge in more ways than one — you won’t have to worry about feeling hungry or your electronics running out of juice when you land. The air fare also comes with a free 40kg check-in baggage allowance so that you can experience fuss-free travelling without any packing woes.

Trying these seats in person, one can feel how much of a difference they make compared to flying in a regular economy class seat. The already short flight to KL felt even shorter thanks to the comfort it provided, and the seat controls were simple to operate. Taller passengers will certainly appreciate the generous amount of space afforded, and being able to enjoy the journey in a flatbed made it feel like a truly exceptional flying experience.



AirAsia's premium flatbed seats will not break the bank. PHOTO: AIRASIA



The best part of AirAsia’s latest offering? Value for money. Choosing the premium flatbed option will not set you back an exorbitant amount. The suite experience in the sky starts from S$169 for AirAsia BIG loyalty members and S$171 for non-members. Flying in comfort and style need not be expensive anymore.

If you’re looking for the perfect holiday quickie to enjoy the festive season without breaking the bank, then AirAsia can help you experience the best of both worlds. AirAsia would like to thank its loyal customers for their unwavering belief in the World’s Best Low-Cost Airline.

To book your flights today, visit airasia.com. Fares start from S$51; Premium Flatbed seats start from S$169 for AirAsia BIG loyalty members and S$171 for non-members. No processing fees are included for flights to Malaysia. Click here to find out more about AirAsia’s premium flatbed.