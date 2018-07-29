Agenda: Calendar of festivals

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND

The Edinburgh Fringe Festival is the world's largest arts and culture festival, bringing together every imaginable type of performer.

Classic dramas, stand-up comedy, spoken word, circus, opera, dance and children's performances are all part of the festival.

The 71st edition this year takes on issues such as the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment and assault, Brexit, gun violence and racial tensions during the era of United States President Donald Trump.

There will be 3,458 performances - a mix of free and ticketed events.

When: Aug 3 to 27

Info: www.edfringe.com

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA

Each August, thousands of dancers and fans of tango music converge on Buenos Aires for the International Tango Festival and World Cup.

The birthplace of tango hosts a two-week festival of free concerts, classes and dance events.

The festival's highlight is the Mundial de Tango, an international tango championship in which hundreds of dancers compete in two categories.

The escenario is a choreographed stage tango, while the traditional tango salon is an improvised performance in which dancers do not know beforehand what music they will have to dance to.

Aspiring dancers can also pick up tango shoes and clothing at the festival's product fair.

When: Aug 9 to 22

Info: bit.ly/2vhC2Gn

DAVAO, THE PHILIPPINES

Catch colourful street dancers and a parade of fruit and flower floats at the Kadayawan Festival, which gives thanks to nature, harvest and life.

The festival has Muslim, Chinese and tribal influences.

Visitors can take part in tribal games such as a drum-beating contest, tug-of-war and kadang kadang, in which players race on stilts. The games are traditionally played by Davao residents, but have been modified for tourists this year.

Visitors can also explore the refurbished Kadayawan Village and take part in a walking tour, which showcases traditional tribal homes.

When: Aug 10 to 19

Info: bit.ly/2mLlTVz

TOKYO AND OSAKA, JAPAN

Summer Sonic is a two-day music festival held in two of Japan's largest cities.

The line-up is a mix of Japanese and international acts and will include performers like Beck, Tame Impala, Paramore and Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park.

When: Aug 18 and 19

Info: www.summersonic.com

NEVADA, UNITED STATES

Burning Man brings together a community of more than 60,000 people, creating a temporary city in the middle of Black Rock Desert in Nevada.

During the week-long event, participants (known as burners) stay in tents or recreational vehicles and create larger-than-life floats. There are also performances and art installations.

Burners are encouraged to not leave any trace on the natural environment and rely on one another for food and assistance.

Daytime temperatures sometimes exceed 37 deg C, so much of the activity takes place at night.

Dancing, sports and cycling around the desert on brightly adorned bicycles are all part of the Burning Man experience, which culminates in the burning of an effigy known as "The Man".

When: Aug 26 to Sept 3

Info: www.burningman.org

Clara Lock